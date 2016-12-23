SC child with muscular dystrophy, apraxia learns to speak

It often is said that little kids are resilient. In Maddox Daniel’s case, he’s a fighter.
Maddox was born in South Korea and was adopted by David and Tracey Daniel of Florence. The adoption process took 1½ years, but he was finally home with his family, which included brother Dawson and sister Reagan, when he was 2 years old.
As is found sometimes in kids adopted from other countries, Maddox had some developmental delays. When some physical symptoms started manifesting, however, his mom started trying to find answers. A test by his pediatrician revealed that Maddox’s liver enzymes were high, and his mom noticed that he was falling often.
“I began to Google what can cause liver enzymes to be high and what can cause falling down,” Daniel said. “I found a case study of a little boy who had similar liver enzyme levels as Maddox, and his mom reported that he had been falling down a lot. They tested him and the little boy had Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”
After a genetic test was done, doctors told the Daniels that Maddox had muscular dystrophy, but they didn’t know what form.
In 2013, after doctors found the error in the dystrophin gene, Maddox's illness was diagnosed as Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
“I think I went through all of the stages of grief,” Daniel said. “I was really angry at first. I can remember having to go into my bedroom closet and shut the door, because I was such a wreck. While we waited for the test results, I knew what that diagnosis looked like. I knew he was going to lose ambulation, which means losing the ability to walk and eventually the use of his arms and his hands.”
Ready for a fight
Daniel said with that diagnosis, her family had to find people who would go on their journey with them, supporting them and not discouraging them.
“We see a neurologist, Dr. Brenda Wong, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; she is world-renowned for her work with Duchenne,” Daniel said. “A lot of doctors don’t give these boys any hope. She has been doing this for so long, and I needed her to say, ‘This is OK. You can do this.’”
Along with muscular dystrophy, apraxia was also part of Maddox’s diagnosis.
“Not every boy with Duchenne has speech apraxia like Maddox, where he was nonverbal,” Daniel said; “Some talk and some don’t; it’s just the location of the error on the gene. Dr. Wong said to me, ‘You can say that he is never going to talk or you can keep pushing and see where he is going to go. You never know if you don’t try. We didn’t know, so we were preparing for him to not be able to talk. We were giving him those resources like an iPad to use to communicate.”
Growth
Though they were prepared to help Maddox “speak” in nontraditional ways, Daniel said, he surprised them.
“He just goes through these huge spurts of growth where he can say two or three words and then he can string together a sentence,” Daniel said. “Now we can have a whole conversation with him and know what he is thinking. To think that you are never going to be able to have that kind of connection with your kid and to now get to the point where you can know exactly what they are thinking and feeling, it’s amazing.”
Maddox goes to therapy during school hours and also outside of school. Speech therapist Marcie Springs works with him at McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation.
“Usually when he comes in we’ll work on a couple of words and then take a break, because he gets tired,” Springs said. “He’s coming here after school. He does such a good job. He uses much longer phrases than he used to. When he comes in now, he’ll tell me something about school or about home. It is just so exciting for him to initiate that conversation. So much of speech is not just people asking you questions but about you starting a conversation and wanting to share things with other people.”
Family
Daniel said that as a mother of a child with special needs, it can sometimes be frustrating when people make comments without thinking or understanding their situation.
“We know that he’s happy, and we couldn’t have asked the Lord to bless us with a sweeter boy, and we wouldn’t change it for anything in the whole entire world,” Daniel said. “People ask us if we would take it back, and that’s such a terrible question for me. He’s my son, and he was my son since the day that I saw his little picture in the adoption listing.
“I will do whatever I can to fight for him however long he needs me.”
