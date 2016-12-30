Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 930 Richland St. The event will highlight how the American Cancer Society uses funds raised by Relay for Life. Columbia’s Relay for Life is scheduled for May 5 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. (803) 750-1693, ext. 29220; stephanie.reely@cancer.org; relayforlife.org/greatercolumbiasc
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lowe’s West Columbia, 2829 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, 1000 Assembly St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Social Services, 1535 Confederate Ave.; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 521 Gibson Road, Lexington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Park, 6500 Old Knight Parkway; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul’s Church Road, Gilbert; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
VETERANS INFORMATION EDUCATION EVENT will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Richland County Post 6, 200 Pickens St. Information on topics such as veterans benefits, increasing disability benefits, post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, social worker services, American Legion programs and services will be available. Registration is free at www.eventbrite.com or (803) 237-2089. The event is open to the public.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING EVENT will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cayce City Hall, 1800 12th St., Cayce.
GRINDING OF THE GREENS CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING PROGRAM continues through Jan. 12. Remove all ornaments, lights, garlands, wires, strings and other items. Remove tree from stand. Trees only – no wreaths or other greenery. Mulch from the recycled trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, and the S.C. State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Trees may be dropped off at:
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Ball Park Road collection center, 301 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Bush River Road collection center, 6109 Bush River Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins.
▪ 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Columbia compost facility, 121 Humane Lane.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Chapin collection center, 103 Distant Lane, Chapin.
▪ 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Edmund collection center, 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Forest Lake Park, 6820 Wedgefield Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Fort Jackson Recycling Center, Building 6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. Enter the fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. After passing Burger King, turn left onto Lee Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo.
▪ no times or dates at Hollow Creek Tree Farm, 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.
▪ 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at the Lexington County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Sandhills collection center, 3241 Charleston Highway, Cayce.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road.
▪ 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Richland County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 1070 Caughman Road North.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at the Richland County Adult Activity Center, 7500 Parklane Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Southeast collection center, 538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea.
▪ 2-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
