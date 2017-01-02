Where ‘special needs’ animals go to live, die

When you grow weary of the world and its harsh ways, consider a small cemetery situated southeast of Columbia, in the woods where fallen leaves have cushioned the earth’s floor and where tall pines stretch toward the sky.
It is a quiet place, surrounded by a split rail fence.
Here, among the simple grave markers – each made from wood and each the same size – you will find reinforcement for the soul. You will find what is right and kind with the world, instead of what is rough and wrong.
The names on the markers are simple. DUKE. BART. FINN. GINGER. HERSHEY. PUMPKIN. JESSIE. And many more.
Yes, many more names and final resting places for dogs and cats who have had special needs and who have had the blessing of living out their lives at the 60-acre Howlmore Animal Sanctuary.
Each grave marker has a story to tell.
CHESTER. “He had a bullet lodged in his spine,” said Linda Moore, who with her husband Hayden Howell, established Howlmore (yes, a combination of their last names) in 2008.
“Chester was up in north Georgia. We went up there and got him. He didn’t have any workable back legs but a heart as big as the moon.”
DUKE. “Duke was the first dog we got,” Linda said, tearing up just a bit. “He was a Mastiff and he was blind. Yes, he was the size of a small pony. He had a heart of gold.”
BART. “He was blind and deaf but just the most noble little character.”
Linda looked up at the tall pines, then again at the many wooden markers. She picked up a wind chime that had fallen from a tree.
“There are so many warm and positive memories here. My belief is that every animal deserves respect as a living creature.”
So while some dogs and cats live out their lives at Howlmore, others find homes that fit their needs.
Such was the story of Cinnamon, a Rottweiler.
“When she came to us,” Linda said, “she had the most horrendously deformed front legs you have ever seen. I don’t know if it was a birth defect or malnutrition, but she was just a mess. About $12,000 and three surgeries later, she had the most beautiful, straight legs. She was adopted out to a family with another Rottweiler. A male. First, we let them meet at a dog park. Neutral ground. Then we went to the family’s house. The Rottweiler said to Cinnamon, ‘Please come in. This is my water bowl. Feel free to have a drink.’ It was a match made in Heaven.”
Since Howlmore opened some nine years ago, about 200 dogs and cats have been cared for at the facility. Howlmore accepts animals through vet and humane society referrals. The sanctuary relies upon a loyal group of donors and volunteers, and does not take in any more animals than can be appropriately cared for through twice-daily walks in the woods, physical therapy, medical attention (including surgeries) and nursing care.
The list of “special needs” at Howlmore is a long one – cancer, liver and kidney disease, paralyses, blindness, deafness, neurological and seizure disorders, orthopedic and geriatric difficulties.
Katie, a pug, runs around the facility in a “wheelchair” that attaches to the back half of her body. Her back legs are impaired. She is also given hydrotherapy – paddling around in a bathtub – twice a day.
Other animals at Howlmore suffer from being “terrorized and traumatized,” Linda said.
“Sammy, a golden, was abandoned. He was always shivering in his boots. He is completely terrified by anything new or different. We tried three adoptive homes for him but none of them worked. I haven’t given up on him, and I never will. I still think there is that right home for him.”
Banjo, a black chow with delightful white eyebrows, was brought to Howlmore through animal control authorities in Greenville.
“He had been tied outside without food or water. A puppy collar was embedded in his neck. It was absolutely a ghastly wound.”
Then there’s Luna, a cat.
She lives with several other cats in a magnificent “cat house” where the creatures can climb into the rafters via a long, flat ladder and where they can spend time on a large screened-in “back porch” where a tree has been made to fit into the sunny premises.
Luna is 17-years old. She had one cancerous tumor removed and another has appeared. She is also in the middle stages of kidney failure.
“The treatment of choice for Luna now is to do a lot of TLC and lap-sitting for as long as she is comfortable.”
At the end of Luna’s life, she will be buried among many lucky, lucky animals who have made their way to Howlmore and who have been loved and cared for despite their troubles and medical difficulties.
Hayden, a retired Southern Baptist training chaplain, will perform the memorial service.
Linda, a retired clinical psychologist who grew up loving animals, will be there too.
Together, the pair will lay Luna to rest among the tall pines.
“We just felt like this was a special niche we could fill,” Linda said of Howlmore’s origins.
“To be just a special-needs sanctuary. To provide crucial medical and behavioral needs. If we are not able to find the right home for our animals, then we promise them a forever home here. They have a home with us from Day One until the end.”
Salley McAden McInerney is a local writer whose novel, Journey Proud, is based upon growing up in Columbia in the early 1960s. She may be reached by emailing salley.mac@gmail.com.
Comments