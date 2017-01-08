SC entrepreneur lands her product in Golden Globe gift bags

Shawna Wilkinson isn’t nominated for a Golden Golden award, but her behind-the-scenes role in this year’s upcoming awards show is no small monologue.
Wilkinson, a Simpsonville resident, is founder of Zoe Natural Creations, a handcrafted skincare product line tapped to be featured in the GBK Celebrity Gift Lounge this weekend.
Her Whipped Body Butter will be included in gift bags given to award nominees and presenters, among them, some of Hollywood’s most renowned names. This is the second time her product has been featured at the event.
Wilkinson partnered with The Artisan Group, a collective that connects artists and their work to celebrities through luxury gift lounges. She sent 100 jars of her cream to the event, and getting her product into the hands of celebrities, she said, is an honor.
“It’s exciting because you don’t know what celebrity is going to stop by the event until afterward, and it’s just fun to wonder who’ll get it this time and who’ll have the time to reach out on social media and let you know they liked the product,” Wilkinson said.
Celebrities typically receive gift bags from a variety of brands, featuring a host of products from perfumes to travel bags. Gifting has become an integral part of the film awards season that runs from November to February. Award shows like the Oscars feature over-the-top gift bags worth upwards of $200,000.
Valerie Guerrero, founder of The Artisan Group, hand picked each of the 30 items in this year’s TAG gift bags.
The group she started six years ago now has about 700 members nationwide, and members share the costs of the gifting suites at the prestigious events.
“It costs a brand close to $20,000, but when multiple people are involved, that cost becomes much more affordable,” Guerrero said.
“Celebrity swag bags are a great way for brands to get exposure for their products. Just advertising on social media that your product is getting into the hands of influencers and celebrities at a prestigious event gives marketers the leg-up on the competitors and legitimizes their brands.”
One celebrity who took a liking to Wilkinson’s homemade product is actress and recent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient Viola Davis.
Inside her home office, Wilkinson pulls out a framed picture of Davis posing with the Whipped Body Butter in hand during the same event two years ago.
The butter itself is a blend of organic Shea butter, coconut oil and other natural scents and ingredients. The final cream resembles a meringue and has a silky texture. The butter, she said, is a natural way to moisturize skin during the cold months. A four-ounce jar sells for $14.
Her other products – an assortment of oils, 21 soap scents, sugar scrubs, beard oil, bug repellant and other items – are stacked neatly on shelves. She says she finds it difficult to believe she started this business nearly five years ago after taking a soap-making class hosted by a friend. The rest is history.
Wilkinson named the company “Zoe” after her daughter, which she said means life.
“We wanted to make products that are life-giving to your skin,” Wilkinson said. “What you put on your skin is just as important as what you put in your body.
She’s has lived in Simpsonville for about a year and home schools her children between creating and marketing her products in the area. Her full line of products is available at Zoenaturalcreations.com.
Come Sunday night she’ll be watching the Golden Globes and monitoring her social media channels to see if another celebrity gets a hold of her product.
“Please Jimmy Fallon, get a bag,” she said.
There’s a chance he will.
