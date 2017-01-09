Giving help, getting help

VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at Plex Indoor Sports, 741 Fashion Drive; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Baptist, 1501 Sumter St.; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 119 N. Church St., Lexington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Blue Cross Blue Shield Camden, 2300 Springdale Drive, Camden; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Wilson Financial Group, 111 Columbia Ave., Chapin; 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Broadacres Baptist Church 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Church of Christ, 1049 Harbor Drive, West Columbia. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
POWER IN CHANGING DIAPER DRIVE AND RAFFLE will be Monday through Jan. 21 at Chick-fil-A, 7424 Garners Ferry Road. Donate at least 25 diapers to receive a free chicken sandwich. www.powerinchanging.org
REDUCED PET ADOPTION FEES are $35 through January at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. Fees include spaying or neutering; first inoculations; first deworming, heartworm tests for dogs, feline leukemia and FIV tests for cats, microchipping and national registration. (803) 776-PETS
MEMORIAL BOOKS FOR FAMILES AND FRIENDS OF AIRPORT SHOOTING VICTIMS are available 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Thompson Funeral Home locations at 200 State St., West Columbia; 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington; and 845 Leesburg Road; and Woodridge Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. The books will be sent to officials in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, coordinating services to victims and their families.
GRINDING OF THE GREENS CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING PROGRAM continues through Thursday. Remove all ornaments, lights, garlands, wires, strings and other items. Remove tree from stand. Trees only – no wreaths or other greenery. Mulch from the recycled trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, and the S.C. State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Trees may be dropped off at:
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Ball Park Road collection center, 301 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Bush River Road collection center, 6109 Bush River Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins.
▪ 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Columbia compost facility, 121 Humane Lane.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Chapin collection center, 103 Distant Lane, Chapin.
▪ 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Edmund collection center, 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Forest Lake Park, 6820 Wedgefield Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Fort Jackson Recycling Center, Building 6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. Enter the fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. After passing Burger King, turn left onto Lee Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo.
▪ no times or dates at Hollow Creek Tree Farm, 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.
▪ 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at the Lexington County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Sandhills collection center, 3241 Charleston Highway, Cayce.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road.
▪ 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Richland County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 1070 Caughman Road North.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at the Richland County Adult Activity Center, 7500 Parklane Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Southeast collection center, 538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea.
▪ 2-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
Comments