Giving help, getting help

VOLUNTEER
HISTORIC COLUMBIA will train new volunteers 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at the Robert Mills carriage house, 1616 Blanding St. Volunteers should be willing to donate at least six hours a month to nurturing, supporting and protecting the historical and cultural heritage of Columbia and Richland County. Training is free. (803) 252-1770, ext. 24; bkleinfelder@historiccolumbia.org; historiccolumbia.org
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brookland-Cayce High School gym, 1300 State St., Cayce; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Health and Human Services, 1801 Main St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at McCrory Construction Company, 522 Lady St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Lexington, 415 Barr Road, Lexington; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at East Lake Community Church, 10057 Broad River Road, Irmo; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amick Ferry Road, Chapin; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
‘I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THAT: WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS’ COMMUNITY FORUM will be 6 p.m. Monday at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Panelists include Lenell Geter, who received national attention after spending 16 months in a Texas prison for a crime he did not commit; Colin Miller, the associate dean and professor of law at the University of South Carolina who played a role in the case of Adnan Syed, made famous by the podcast “Serial”; and Diana Holt, an attorney whose appeal of the conviction of Edward Lee Elmore in Greenwood is featured in the book “Anatomy of Injustice” by Raymond Bonner. Don Frierson, host of WGCV’s “The Urban Scene,” will moderate. Free and open to the public.
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT will offer a weekend workshop in peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main St. Registration, which includes three meals, is $40 through Jan. 26, then $60, at eventbrite.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc; avpsouthcarolina@gmail.com
POWER IN CHANGING DIAPER DRIVE AND RAFFLE is through Saturday at Chick-fil-A, 7424 Garners Ferry Road. Donate at least 25 diapers to receive a free chicken sandwich. www.powerinchanging.org
REDUCED PET ADOPTION FEES are $35 through January at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. Fees include spaying or neutering; first inoculations; first deworming, heartworm tests for dogs, feline leukemia and FIV tests for cats, microchipping and national registration. (803) 776-PETS
MEMORIAL BOOKS FOR FAMILES AND FRIENDS OF AIRPORT SHOOTING VICTIMS are available 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Thompson Funeral Home locations at 200 State St., West Columbia; 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington; and 845 Leesburg Road; and Woodridge Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. The books will be sent to officials in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, coordinating services to victims and their families.
Comments