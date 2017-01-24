Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
USC POLAR PLUNGE: FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON, hosted by the University of South Carolina in partnership with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Maxcy Gregg Park’s pool, 1650 Park Circle. Participants must raise $25 for the South Carolina Special Olympics to plunge. Students and the public are invited to cheer. Costumes welcome. Register or donate at www.firstgiving.com.
RICHLAND LIBRARY FRIENDS BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the operations center, 130 Lancewood Road. The members-only sale is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; join for $25 at the sale. (803) 929-3436; richlandlibrary.com/friends
LIGHTHOUSE FOR LIFE COMEDY NIGHT will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Christian author and comedian Cherie Nettles and comedian Mike Goodwin will perform in the program “Fight Back with Joy.” Free childcare is available for infants through fifth-graders; register your child ahead of time. Tickets are $20 at info@lighthouseforlife.org, (803) 900-0709 or (803) 530-2009. Proceeds benefit Lighthouse for Life, which works to raise awareness about sex trafficking in South Carolina and is raising money for a safe house to serve girls ages 12-21 after rescue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY CHILI COOKOFF will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the IceHouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger at squareup.com. Proceeds benefit members of Lexington County Public Safety and the Lexington Police Department’s Adopt-A-Cop program. (803) 685-2337; (803) 254-3474; www.goblowfishbaseball.com
HAVANA NIGHTS, a gala to benefit Family Promise of the Midlands, will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Hampton Room at Michael’s Cafe, 1620 Main St. The event features live music by Heart ’n Soul, a silent auction, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75 apiece or $125 per couple at www.familypromisemidlands.org.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, Seven Richland Medical Park Drive; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through the Spring Valley Rotary Club at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center-Irmo, 7035 St. Andrews Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the S.C. Department of Education, 1429 Senate St.; 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday at CMC Steel, 310 New State Road, Cayce; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Chick-fil-A Camden, 2211 W. Dekalb St., Camden; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Cayce United Methodist Church, 1600 12th St., Cayce; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at McElveen Manor, 2065 McCray’s Mill Road, Sumter. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
THE SOUTH CAROLINA TOBACCO-FREE COLLABORATIVE will host its annual meeting 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Thursday at Brookland Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Registration is free, beginning at 9:30 a.m. See an agenda at tinyurl.com/sctfc2017.
NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Members Club at Woodcreek, 300 Club Ridge Road, Elgin. Amanda D. Therrell of University of South Carolina will discuss the university’s classes for senior citizens. Make reservations at (803) 750-6695 or www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com. information@newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT will offer a weekend workshop in peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main St. Registration, which includes three meals, is $40 through Thursday, then $60, at eventbrite.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc; avpsouthcarolina@gmail.com
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS DROP-IN INFORMATION SESSION will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 246-0540; 62pichair@area62.org
REDUCED PET ADOPTION FEES are $35 through January at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. Fees include spaying or neutering; first inoculations; first deworming, heartworm tests for dogs, feline leukemia and FIV tests for cats, microchipping and national registration. (803) 776-PETS
