Brosius leaves a ‘welcoming’ Columbia Museum of Art behind

1:24 Get a look at these adoptable dogs from PETSinc. Pause

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ

1:55 'Lets Get Started' message from SC Governor McMaster

1:25 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

1:19 Jailed youth can continue their education while behind bars