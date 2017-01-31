Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
FRIENDS UNITED AS A NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENTAL SOCIETY will hold its annual recognition event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brookland Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Sumter native, author and former S.C. Rep. James L. “Jim” Felder, who has been involved in voter registration and education since the 1960s, will be honored. Tickets are $50 at (803) 361-5470 or fundsinc@fundsinc1.org. Proceeds benefit FUNDS’ educational programs and the S.C. Voters Education Project.
CLEAN SWEEP, Columbia’s largest one-day rummage sale, will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Cantey Building at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. The sale features new and used donated items including handbags, jewelry, books, music, games, toys, children’s clothing, maternity clothing, furniture, home and garden items, housewares, holiday decor, appliances, electronics, linens and sporting goods. Parking is $5 per car, and admission is $3 per person for ages 12 and older. (Children younger than 12 admitted free.) The $5 bag sale is 12:30-1 p.m. Cash only. Proceeds benefit the Junior League’s community projects. www.jlcolumbia.org
HAVANA NIGHTS, a gala to benefit Family Promise of the Midlands, will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday in the Hampton Room at Michael’s Cafe, 1620 Main St. The event features live music by Heart ’n Soul, a silent auction, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75 apiece or $125 per couple at www.familypromisemidlands.org.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Kershaw County School District office, 2029 W. DeKalb St., Camden; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Heart Hospital, Eight Medical Park Drive; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington County Public Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Midway Elementary School, 180 Midway Drive, Lexington; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, 1901 Main St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier High School, 15 School St., Sumter; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT DEADLINE EVENT will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library’s main branch, 1431 Assembly St. Free consultations are available by appointment or for walk-ins. Social workers and Palmetto Project navigators can help residents understand options in the Health Insurance Marketplace and guide them through the application process. Participants should take the following information: household income for 2017; Social Security numbers and dates of birth for yourself and all dependents; and your current workplace’s health plan. The final day for open enrollment is Tuesday; ACA coverage kicks in March 1. (803) 231-6330; www.richlandlibrary.com/getcovered
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS DROP-IN INFORMATION SESSION will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 246-0540; 62pichair@area62.org
COOPERATIVE MINISTRY’S FREE TAX PREPARATION KICK-OFF will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Cicil Tillis Community Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to families with a household income of $65,000 or less. Participants should take a valid photo ID, a Social Security card for all members of the household, W-2 and 1099 forms from employers, and a copy of last year’s tax return. Find more tax prep sites at www.coopmin.org or through United Way’s 211 hotline.
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER will be available beginning Wednesday at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
REDUCED PET ADOPTION FEES are $35 through January at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. Fees include spaying or neutering; first inoculations; first deworming, heartworm tests for dogs, feline leukemia and FIV tests for cats, microchipping and national registration. (803) 776-PETS
Comments