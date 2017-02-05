‘Grant Park’ is Columbia’s One Book, One Community selection

“Grant Park,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts Jr., is Columbia’s One Book, One Community selection for 2017.
Several Columbia events are in the works for the book, a novel that “takes a provocative look at black and white relations in contemporary America,” according to the One Columbia website. .
In a review of “Grant Park,” the New York Times noted, “... these ideas [are] perennially salient, and doubly so today, given a growing litany of American sorrows, from Ferguson to Charleston and beyond. ... lays bare the extent to which Americans, black and white, still struggle to articulate the basic elements of our shared past.”
The annual event promotes literacy and encourages residents of the city of Columbia, Richland County and the Midlands to read the same book at the same time. Events planned throughout February range from book club discussions to book signings.
Among this year’s events is “An Evening with Leonard Pitts Jr.,” set for 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at 701 Whaley. It will feature a discussion and book signing with the author. Richland Library also is planning events; see www.richlandlibrary.com for details.
