Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
A VALENTINE’S DANCE will be 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Heart ’n Soul will perform. BYOB and snacks. Tickets are $20 at (803) 779-1971 or louriecentersc.com or $25 at the door. Reserved tables available for single purchases of six tickets or more. Proceeds support Lourie Center programming.
LAKE MURRAY POLAR PLUNGE will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Lake Murray recreation area, S.C. 6 and Corley Mill Road, Lexington. The event features registration at 10 a.m., a costume contest at 11 a.m. and the plunge at noon. Plungers should raise at least $50; fundraising pages may be set up at www.firstgiving.com. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina.
PALLADIUM SOCIETY CHILI COOK-OFF will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Advance tickets are $25 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members and $35 for the general public at www.historiccolumbia.org/chili; (803) 252-7742, ext. 15; lmojkowski@historiccolumbia.org; or Bottles, 4410 Fort Jackson Blvd. Limited VIP tickets are available. All tickets are $45 at the door. Proceeds benefit Historic Columbia’s Palladium Society.
BE A SWEETHEART, FEED THE HUNGRY CAMPAIGN will be Saturday and Sunday at Mast General Store, 1601 Main St. For every pound of candy purchased, Mast will donate $1 to Harvest Hope Food Bank, which will pay for four meals for the hungry.
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Neumann Catholic School, 721 Polo Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Greystone, 293 Greystone Blvd.; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Home Care, 1400 Pickens St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Agape Hospice, 700 W. Dekalb St., Camden; noon-5 p.m. Friday at Pineview Elementary School, 3035 Leaphart Road, West Columbia; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Gilbert High School, 840 Main St., Gilbert; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Jack Oliver’s Pool and Patio, 3303 Forest Drive; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine St.; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Road, Lexington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at Kershaw County Hospital, 1315 Roberts St., Camden. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
SC-YEA! SAFE SCHOOLS SUMMIT will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at EdVenture Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais St. The focus is youth health and personal power, and the summit will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions addressing bullying, dating violence, gender identity, body positivity and more. Registration is $20 at www.scyea.org. meghan.trowbridge@uscmed.sc.edu
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER are available at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Birthright of Columbia, 1405 Gregg St. Birthright, which offers positive assistance to women faced with an unplanned pregnancy, is celebrating its 37th anniversary. Refreshments will be served. (803) 543-8144; hank@birthrightofcolumbia.org
HEARTWORM WORKSHOPS will be 6-7 p.m. Friday or Feb. 24 at PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia. Workshops include a 30-minute presentation, a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Sponsor a heartworm vaccine for a rescue for $7 per cat or $12 per dog at www.petsinc.org.
