Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
BATTLE OF THE BADGES CHARITY BASKETBALL GAME will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert High School, 840 Main St., Gilbert. Teams from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Lexington Department of Public Saftey will face off. Tickets – $7 per person in advance through sfinley@lcsd.sc.gov or wjeffcoat@lex-co.com, or $10 per person at the door – include dinner at 5:30 p.m. and admission to the game. Proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Well, a Lexington County nonprofit that supports women and children in transition.
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Keenan High School, 361 Pisgah Church Road; 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakewood High School, 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter; noon-6 p.m. Thursday at Heathwood Hall, 3000 S. Beltline Blvd.; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Technology Center, 2421 Augusta Highway, Lexington; 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kershaw Elementary School, 108 N. Rollins Drive, Kershaw; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Chick-fil-A Camden, 2211 W. Dekalb St., Camden; 2-7 p.m. Monday at St. David Lutheran Church, 132 Saint David’s Church Road, West Columbia; 2-7 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department, 431 E. Church St., Leesville. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
VALENTINE’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. A one-day-only reduced adoption fee is $14. See adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com. (803) 776-7387, Columbia; (803) 785-8149, Lexington
‘THE POWER OF DIET TO CONTROL CHRONIC SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATION’ will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Columbia Friends Meeting, 120 Pisgah Church Road. Dr. James Hebert, director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the USC Arnold School of Public Health, will speak. Free. (803) 680-4197
HEARTWORM WORKSHOPS will be 6-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia. Workshops include a 30-minute presentation, a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Sponsor a heartworm vaccine for a rescue for $7 per cat or $12 per dog at www.petsinc.org.
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER are available at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
