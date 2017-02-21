Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
CHAPIN AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS will hos a breakfast fundraiser 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Zorba’s, 1260 Chapin Road, Chapin. Proceeds will be used to assist veterans in the community, to assist veterans’ organizations or to fund community projects. www.americanlegionpost193.com
VOLUNTEER
BIRTHRIGHT OF COLUMBIA seeks office volunteers to provide one-on-one assistance to girls and women facing unplanned or unwanted pregnancies. A three-part training series begins 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at 1405 Gregg St. (803) 543-8144; www.birthrightofcolumbia.org
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at High Hills AME Church, 6780 Meeting House Road, Dalzell; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday at Thomas Sumter Academy, 5265 Camden Highway, Rembert. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lexington Country Club, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Dr. Will Moreau Goins will speak about indigenous cultures in South Carolina. Make reservations at (803) 750-6695 or www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT LOVE, a celebration of love and the female form, will be 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. The event is hosted by the PeekABoo PrettyGirl Foundation, a Columbia nonprofit commited to instilling self-love and confidence in young women. Artists scheduled to perform include Alexis Vinett, Neicy Blues and Kolpeace. Tickets are $10-$20, or $50 to include an extra scholarship donation, at snl17.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Pretty Powerful Scholarship, granted to a rising female junior or senior with an entrepreneurial spirit. www.peekabooprettygirl.com
HEARTWORM WORKSHOPS will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia. Workshops include a 30-minute presentation, a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Sponsor a heartworm vaccine for a rescue for $7 per cat or $12 per dog at www.petsinc.org.
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER are available at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
