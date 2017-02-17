Photos: Camden's Jack Brantley

Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. One of Brantley's interests was in collecting Christmas and Easter items. Part of the Christmas display fills shelves in one room. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Jack Brantley has donated his historic home and its contents to the City of Camden. Brantley, for years, has collected porcelain figurines, fine china, paper weights and other items that fill the rooms of the house. February 15, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com