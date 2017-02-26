Allison Davis, Christian Leveque marry

Allison Anne Davis and Christian John Leveque, both of Los Angeles, were united in marriage Feb. 25 at Grace Church Cathedral in Charleston. The Very Rev. J. Michael A. Wright and the Rev. Austin Crenshaw Shelley officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Linda Crout Wingard and Mr. Billy Eldrege Wingard of Batesburg-Leesville and of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burnham Davis of Ridgeway. She is the granddaughter of Christmas Carol Davis of Darlington, the late Mr. Richard Ligon Davis of Darlington, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James McBride Crout of Batesburg-Leesville. She earned bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences from Clemson University and in nursing from the University of South Carolina, and she earned a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from the Medical University of South Carolina. She is employed with the University of Southern California Hospital.
The groom is the son of Mr. Elroy John Leveque of Mandeville, Louisiana, and the late Mrs. Melanie Short Leveque. He is the grandson of Mrs. Pauline Steiber Campbell, the late Mr. John Elroy Leveque and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur John Short. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration from Rhodes College and a master’s degree in finance from Tulane University. He is employed with Payden & Rygel.
The bride was escorted by Mr. Billy Eldrege Wingard and given in marriage by Dr. Linda Crout Wingard and Mr. Billy Eldrege Wingard. Organist Mr. Nigel Potts provided music.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Courtney Davis Nuckols of North Augusta. Maid of honor was Amy Melissa Kellinger of Mount Pleasant. Bridesmaids were Heather Murrie Arcia of Baldwinsville, New York; Amy Wingard Berube of Irmo; Kelly Michelle Cantwell and Heather Rushing Hanna, both of Mount Pleasant; Brandi Burnett Ford of Greenville; the groom’s sister Rhonda Leveque Gonzales of Mandeville, Louisiana; the groom’s sister Lauren Leveque Kendall of Bath, Maine; Michele Elise King of Charleston; Ashleigh Klas Langheim of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Stephanie Sears Wingard of Lexington. Gabriella Suzanne Nuckols of North Augusta was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Paul Brandon Garner of Miami; Mr. Joseph Coleman Goldsmith of Washington; Mr. Michael John Gonzales of Mandeville, Louisiana; Mr. Oscar Gustave Hernandez, Mr. Adam Joseph Keckler, Mr. Douglas Edward Rushton and Mr. William Winburn Waring III, all of New Orleans; Mr. Robert Smith Hunter of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Mr. Graham Patterson Little and Mr. Jeremy Brian Loyd, both of Atlanta; Mr. Gannon Scott McCaffery of New York; Mr. Scott Charles Macmurdo of Georgetown, Texas.
Program attendants were Charles Bryson Nuckols of North Augusta and Troy Thomas Gonzales and Blake Anothony Gonzales, both of Mandeville, Louisiana.
A reception followed at the Governor Thomas Bennett House in Charleston. Afterward, the groom surprised the bride with a honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple will reside in Los Angeles.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
Christian: Allison and I met at the wedding for two mutual friends, although we did not know each other previously. The attraction was instant and the chemistry undeniable. I was living in Atlanta at the time, while Allison was in Charleston. A few weeks after the wedding, Allison visited me in Atlanta on Mother’s Day, which was very special to me as my mother succumbed to leukemia when I was 20. Subsequently, I visited Allison in Charleston for Memorial Day weekend. The rest, as they say, is history. We were basically inseparable from that moment forward!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
Christian: I wanted the proposal to be unique and special. After nearly five years of courtship, Allison was convinced I couldn’t surprise her. But I still had a few tricks up my sleeve! I grew up in New Orleans, and we were planning a weekend trip there for a friend’s wedding. I knew the timing would be perfect, as Allison wouldn’t be expecting it! My dad picked us up from the airport and was waiting to stealthily hand off the custom engagement ring I had designed myself. He dropped us off at the rehearsal dinner and wished me luck, knowing I would be proposing the next day. It was there that the mother of the bride-to-be told Allison we were invited to an intimate family brunch the following morning at the Columns Hotel on St. Charles Avenue – a New Orleans favorite of ours. Of course this was all part of an elaborate plan to get an unsuspecting Allison to the right spot for me to pop the big question! The next morning we arrived for “brunch” and were met by a photographer who told us she was there to photograph the brunch for the wedding party and asked if we minded letting her snap some photos to perfect the lighting, as we were the first from the wedding party to arrive. Allison, ever the picture aficionado, ate it up. Shortly thereafter she said, “I hope we get to do this one day,” to which I replied, “How about right now?” Before she could quite figure out what I meant, I dropped down on one knee and asked Allison if she would give me my life’s greatest honor and spend forever with me. Luckily she YES!!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Spending this weekend with our close family and friends as we embark on this new chapter in our lives as husband and wife.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
Allison: I wanted a venue in historic downtown Charleston with classic Southern charm. The Thomas Bennett House was the perfect reception venue. Located in close proximity to Grace Church Cathedral, the architectural detail of this historic house, amazing gardens, and grand oak trees provided the perfect setting.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: To honor the late Mrs. Melanie Short Leveque her children – Christian, Lauren and Rhonda – placed three white roses in an altar vase, and the organist played “Ave Maria,” as it was one of her favorite hymns.
Comments