Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
TASTE ON THE RIVER will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Stone River, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Restaurants will showcase their cuisine, and a silent auction will benefit the West Columbia Beautification Foundation. Tickets are $50 per person at tasteontheriver.eventbrite.com or (803) 791-1880, ext. 608, and include two drink tickets.
A COMEDY BASKETBALL SHOW, featuring the Fatherhood All-Stars vs. the Harlem Rockets, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Alice Drive Middle School, 40 Miller Road, Sumter. Advance tickets are $8, or $6 for students and seniors; tickets are $10 at the door, or $8 for students and seniors. Proceeds benefit the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition in Sumter. www.scfathersandfamilies.com
PALMETTO ANIMAL ASSISTED LIFE SERVICES UN-GALA will be 7 p.m. March 11 at the S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. The un-gala’s theme is steampunk; attendees wear theme-inspired or casual attire. The event features live and silent auctions, music, dancing, entertainment, food and beverages. PAALS pups will be guests of honor. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $65 through Sunday, then $85 at www.paals.org.
VOLUNTEER
BIRTHRIGHT OF COLUMBIA seeks office volunteers to provide one-on-one assistance to girls and women facing unplanned or unwanted pregnancies. A three-part training series begins 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1405 Gregg St. (803) 543-8144; www.birthrightofcolumbia.org
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the University of South Carolina-Sumter Arts Building, 109 Miller Road, Sumter; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Cayce-West Columbia Branch of the Lexington County Public Library, 1500 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 1-6 p.m. Friday at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 400 Harbison Blvd.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pisgah Lutheran Church, 1350 Pisgah Church Road, Lexington; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, 1325 South Carolina Road, Eastover; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Camden National Guard Armory, 1100 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT DAY, the event formerly known as Disability Advocacy Day organized by the S.C. Partnership of Disability Organizations, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday on the north side of the S.C. State House grounds, 1100 Gervais St. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and events include a walk, a rally and speeches by community partners. www.scdisabilityadvocacy.org
BELKGIVES ON THE GO MAMMOGRAPHY CENTER will stop 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7 at Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle, and 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. March 9 at Springdale Plaza, 1640 Springdale Drive, Camden. Women 40 and older with no breast concerns who have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may have their primary care physician schedule an appointment for a free mammogram at (855) 655-BMMC. Screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s female mammography-certified technologists, and a board-certified radiologist will interpret the images. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician. www.belk.com/pink
S.C. STATE FAIR’S RIDE OF YOUR LIFE SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to South Carolina students based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. Applications must be completed online by March 15 at scstatefair.org. (803) 799-3387, ext. 110; betsyc@scstatefair.org
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER are available at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
