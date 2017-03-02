What it takes to make a CinnaMonster cake: 7 quarts of dough and 3 pounds of icing

The delicious smell of cinnamon wafted from the oven at 2617 Devine St. on Wednesday, where a ridiculously large cinnamon roll was baking.
It was the size of a manhole cover and is the soon-to-be star of “Ginormous Food,” the Food Network show filming at Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli on Saturday.
Named the CinnaMonster, the 12-pound behemoth was originally requested by one of the shop’s regular customers for a 1-year-old’s birthday party.
A different customer saw it leaving the deli and asked for one on the spot. Now, owner Jody Kreush and her crew fill 14 orders per week, in addition to the 300 regular-sized cinnamon rolls they make every day.
To create a CinnaMonster, Kreush and pastry chef Megan Cooper gently roll out an armful of dough onto a floured surface in the deli’s kitchen.
They douse it with a secret butter blend to make the dough moist and gooey. Then they add a layer of brown sugar, followed by a “tremendous” amount of cinnamon mix. Hence the heavenly aroma.
Cooper cuts the dough and she and Kreush loosely wrap the pieces into one huge spiral.
Once baked, Kreush plops handfuls of cream cheese icing onto the cake while still hot, so it gradually melts into every nook and cranny.
It’s a sight to behold. Just don’t ask how many calories are in it.
“I don’t even want to know,” Kreush said.
Then she mentioned the deli will soon add a salad station with farm-to-table produce.
Calories counteracted! Consider balance in the universe restored.
RELATED: Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli helps USC students, animals through wall art
The CinnaMonster isn’t the only ginormous food in Columbia
Want to attend the “Ginormous Food”’ tapings?
The public is welcome to attend.
Saturday, March 4, Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Denny will try to slay the CinnaMonster, a 12-pound cinnamon roll cake baked fresh by owners Jody and Richard Kreush. As added incentive to the public, the first 100 customers will receive a free large cinnamon roll. 2617 Devine St.
Sunday, March 5, Henry’s: The Hungry Bennett is a cheesy hashbrown casserole covered with chicken fried steak, two slices of applewood smoked bacon, two spicy ‘n’ sweet sausage patties, two eggs over easy, American cheese, and topped with homemade sausage gravy. 2865 Devine St.
Monday, March 6, Bourbon: The Biscuit of Champions features an oversized, fresh housemade buttermilk biscuit, andouille sausage, crispy chicken breast, bourbon smoked bacon and andouille sausage gravy. 1214 Main St.
“Ginormous Food” airs at 8 p.m. Fridays on Food Network (TWC channels 40 and 162). Dates for the Columbia segments have not been set.
Comments