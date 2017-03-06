Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
KEMOPALOOZA will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. The event features food by Blue Marlin Signature Catering; craft beer; music by 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Band tribute band and the Hobart Trotter Project; and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple or $250 for a “party pack” of six. Proceeds benefit the Camp Kemo programs of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. kemopalooza.org
ROCKIN’ SHAMROCK ZUMBATHON will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Lexington Leisure Center, 108 Park Road, Lexington. The event features a raffle and a prize for the best St. Patrick’s Day attire. Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. (803) 356-5111; www.lcrac.com
COLUMBIA CLASSIC CHEVY CLUB’S CAR SHOW will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Fuddrucker’s, 1801 Bush River Road. The event features dash plaques and goodie bags for the first 75 registrants, door prizes and a fifty-fifty raffle. Registration is $15 and is open to all makes and models. Rain date is March 22. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Garden and Camp Kemo. (803) 957-9737
PALMETTO ANIMAL ASSISTED LIFE SERVICES UN-GALA will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. The un-gala’s theme is steampunk; attendees wear theme-inspired or casual attire. The event features live and silent auctions, music, dancing, entertainment, food and beverages. PAALS pups will be guests of honor. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $65 through Sunday, then $85 at www.paals.org.
ALLEN UNIVERSITY’S ‘A MIND IS…’ SCHOLARSHIP GALA will be 6-11:30 p.m. March 18 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. The event features a silent auction, dinner and entertainment. Individual tickets are $200; tables start at $2,000. RSVP to (803) 255-4770 or http://au2017scholarshipgala.eventbrite.com.
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the TC-1 Building on the Invista campus, 643 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff; 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at Circle Volunteer Fire Department, 3321 Columbia Highway, Leesville; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Dreher High School, 701 Adger Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Fort Jackson’s Moncrief Army Health Clinic, 4500 Stuart St.; 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Blaney Elementary School, 1621 Smyrna Road, Elgin; noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave., Leesville; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda Church of God, 2730 Broad St., Sumter; 2-7 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro, 109 College St., Winnsboro. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
BELKGIVES ON THE GO MAMMOGRAPHY CENTER will stop 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle, and 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at Springdale Plaza, 1640 Springdale Drive, Camden. Women 40 and older with no breast concerns who have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may have their primary care physician schedule an appointment for a free mammogram at (855) 655-BMMC. Screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s female mammography-certified technologists, and a board-certified radiologist will interpret the images. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician. www.belk.com/pink
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING, TIRE COLLECTION AND PAPER SHRED EVENT will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Southern Tool Works, 438 W. Railroad Ave., Leesville. Recycle electronics including computers and accessories, TVs, monitors, DVD players, VCRs, fax machines, printers, phones, gaming systems and stereo equipment. No refrigerators. www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Brookland Baptist Health and Wellness Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The event includes free health screenings for prostate cancer, breast cancer, body-mass index, diabetes, blood pressure, sickle cell diseases, HIV and cholesterol; panel discussions and entertainment. (803) 744-7914; www.brooklandfoundation.org
S.C. STATE FAIR’S RIDE OF YOUR LIFE SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to South Carolina students based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. Applications must be completed online by March 15 at scstatefair.org. (803) 799-3387, ext. 110; betsyc@scstatefair.org
FREE TAX FILING SERVICES AND FAFSA APPLICATIONS IN SUMTER are available at the following times and places:
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at S.C. Works Santee-Lynches, 31 E. Calhoun St., Sumter. (803) 774-1300
▪ 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays at Lee County Adult Education Center, 123 E. College St., Bishopville. (803) 484-4040
▪ 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays at Goodwill Job Link Center, 1028 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 774-5006
▪ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment only Sundays at Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter. (803) 883-5483
