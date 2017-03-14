Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
ALLEN UNIVERSITY’S ‘A MIND IS…’ SCHOLARSHIP GALA will be 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. The event features a silent auction, dinner and entertainment. Individual tickets are $200; tables start at $2,000. RSVP to (803) 255-4770 or http://au2017scholarshipgala.eventbrite.com.
JOE STRONG BOCCE TOURNAMENT will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the USC recreation field, across from Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. Registration is $200, including lunch and beverages, for a four-person team, beginning at noon. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. (803) 360-2446; (803) 404-5511; so-sc.org
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church’s Palmer Ministry Building, 1420 Lady St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at C.A. Johnson High School, 2219 Barhamville Road; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Batesburg-Leesville High School’s vocational building, 600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Little Zion Baptist Church, 8229 Winnsboro Road, Blythewood; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Highway, Lexington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at University of South Carolina’s Russell House, 1400 Greene St. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
COLLEGE APPLICATION ASSISTANCE will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Library staff will guide teens and parents on finding a major, pinpointing potential schools, filling out applications and planning financial options. Free and open to the public. (803) 799-9084
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. All dog and cat adoptions will be $17, including spaying or neutering, microchipping, feline leukemia or heartworms test, initial vaccines and deworming. (803) 776-PETS; www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
REPACK THE BACKPACK will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road. More than 500 backpacks will be given away at no cost to school-age children. Health screenings, hair cuts, entertainment, arts and crafts, a photo booth and refreshments also will be available to families.
S.C. STATE FAIR’S RIDE OF YOUR LIFE SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to South Carolina students based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. Applications must be completed online by Wednesday at scstatefair.org. (803) 799-3387, ext. 110; betsyc@scstatefair.org
