Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
FIRST TEE OF COLUMBIA GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. Registration is $400 per team of four at events.bsquaredgolf.com/firstteecolumbiasc and includes lunch, dinner and prizes. A $25 superticket includes entries into the putting contest and raffle. Proceeds benefit First Tee of Columbia, which provides educational opportunities that promote character development and life-enhancing values through golf. (803) 255-8920; smbeacham@columbiasc.net
THE MOM CLUB’S FALL AND WINTER CONSIGNMENT SALE will be 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Items include gently used infant and children’s clothing, sizes preemie to 14; maternity clothing; toys and equipment. Proceeds benefit Multiples of the Midlands, which provides monthly meetings, online support, play dates, a “preemie closet,” and other forms of support for families raising multiples. www.multiplesofthemidlands.com/sales.htm
FUNDRAISER TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER AND LYME DISEASE will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Shavon’s Purple Lotus Tattoo, 1028 Woodrow St. The event features Shavon’s Godiva chocolate shots, cake pops, homemade caramels, a raffle with more than $1,000 in tattoos and other prizes, and a free ribbon tattoo for donations over $30. The grill will run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. with a variety of meal options. Raising Apollo will perform 3-5 p.m. (803) 771-7762
QUENCH WORLD CUP will be 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Strom Thurmond Fitness and Wellness Center, 1000 Blossom St. Eight teams of seven to 12 players will play a half-field double-elimination soccer tournament. Registration to play is $10 per person at http://bit.ly/2nAUXHp. Spectators will receive free food, games and trivia. Proceeds benefit Quench, a nonprofit organization that provides safe drinking water to rural villages around the world.
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE will be 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday at AMF Park Lanes, 900 Axtell Drive, Cayce. Unsponsored teams must raise a minimum of $300. Register at bbbsgc.org/bfks. The theme is “Bowl with the Force” – Star Wars attire welcome. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia.
WINE DOWN will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain Room at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. The event features a silent auction, wine and beer, a premier wine pull, passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and a “Mad Men”-themed photo booth. Special guest is Jason Hurdich, South Carolina’s only certified deaf interpreter. Cocktail attire. Tickets are $25 per person at scbegin.org/winedown and include your first two drinks. Proceeds benefit Beginnings South Carolina’s work with families of children with hearing loss.
DOGS ROCK will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Wild Wing Cafe, 1150 Bower Parkway. The free benefit concert features performances by students at Columbia Arts Academy and the Lexington School of Music. Proceeds benefit PETSinc, with a portion of silent auction proceeds going to Bella, a PETSinc alum undergoing cancer treatment. www.petsinc.org/dogs-rock-2017
POSITIVE IMAGES AND ASPIRATIONS, THEN AND NOW: A FASHION SHOW will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Eau Claire Print Building, 3907 Ensor Ave. Entertainment will be provided by the Keenan High School jazz band. Tickets are $10 at (803) 201-5282. Proceeds benefit the Keenan High band.
LEXINGTON WOMAN’S CLUB CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Registration is $160 for a two-person team through seabreeze249@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s Place and a scholarship fund for students in Lexington County School District One.
TASTING NOTES will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday at the S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervias St. The event features 19 restaurants, 50 upscale wines and a silent auction. Reservations are $100 per person at scphilharmonic.com/tastingnotes. Proceeds benefit the S.C. Philharmonic.
SPAGHETTI DINNER will be noon-3 p.m. March 29 at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Region 3 Headquarters, 6429 Bishop Ave. Delivery is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the department’s headquarters and regional headquarters. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association and Relay for Life. (803) 576-3063
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Intel Corporation, 106 Center Point Circle; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at the Applied Technology Education Campus, 874 Vocational Lane, Camden; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Chick-fil-A, 1170 Broad St., Sumter; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amick Ferry Road, Chapin; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St., Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
