Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
SPAGHETTI DINNER will be noon-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Region 3 Headquarters, 6429 Bishop Ave. Delivery is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the department’s headquarters and regional headquarters. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association and Relay for Life. (803) 576-3063
FRIENDS OF THE SWANSEA LIBRARY BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 297 N. Lawrence St., Swansea. The sale includes new books, paperbacks, graphic novels, children’s CDs and DVDs. (803) 794-7761
STRIDES FOR AUTISM will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Events include a walk, a resource fair, entertainment, food and family-friendly activities. Registration is $15 per person at www.scautism.org/strides. (803) 750-6988
NAMIWALKS will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St., rain or shine. The walk is 5 kilometers, but walkers may walk shorter distances. Register to be a fundraiser at www.namiwalks.org. Proceeds benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. (803) 206-2916; info.namimidcarolina@gmail.com
VOLUNTEER
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Central Carolina Technical College, 506 Guignard Drive, Sumter; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at USC Sumter, 200 Miller Road, Sumter; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at USC College of Engineering and Computing, Swearingen Building, 315 Main St.; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education and Learning, 1121 Speers St., Newberry; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
HEALTHY PEOPLE HEALTH FAIR will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Charles Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. The Student National Medical Association with the USC School of Medicine will provide free health screenings, free food and giveaways, a medication review (bring your medicines), dance exercise and kids’ activities.
SARCOIDOSIS OF SOUTH CAROLINA WALK AND RALLY will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday on the north side of the State House grounds, 1100 Gervais St. A balloon release will honor fallen snowflakes. (803) 779-2732; glenn3605@bellsouth.net
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the auditorium, 1400 Wheat St. Alumni and friends are asked to participate by sharing photos; the Washingtonian; the Comet; event programs; athletic trophies; newspaper articles; school band, cheerleading and athletic uniforms; and other memorabilia. Your items will be scanned on-site and returned to you.
