SC wheelchair team fulfills hoop dreams for youth

Kids everywhere enjoy the athleticism, camaraderie and competition of team sports.
But for kids in wheelchairs, the opportunities to participate are limited at best and nonexistent at worst.
When her son Hudson, who was born with spina bifida, wanted to play wheelchair basketball, Brandi Tucker had to go as far as Charlotte to find a youth team he could join.
But now the 8-year-old is playing in Greenville with the RCP Rolling Tigers – a new youth wheelchair basketball team launched at Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital thanks in no small part to his mom’s efforts.
“Ever since he was little, even though he does have a physical disability, he’s been a very active little boy, and so is his (able-bodied) twin, Ian,” his mom said.
“And as parents, we are constantly looking for activities for him to be involved in that are appropriate,” she said. “We have searched for years. And when we visited Charlotte for the first time, it was amazing to see all these other children in wheelchairs playing a true adaptive sport.
“Hudson almost immediately fell in love.”
The family gladly made the two-hour one-way drive to Charlotte from their home in Greenville so he could play. But Tucker thought there should be a team in Greenville and approached Hudson’s recreational therapist at RCP, Kristen Caldwell, to discuss the possibility.
Caldwell, who is involved in other adaptive sports, decided it could be done. They’d need sports wheelchairs for the kids, an accessible place to play, and a coach.
Fulfilling a vision
And she already knew that Jeff Townsend – a friend of hers who’d played professionally in Utah – was in the Upstate.
“He had been on several (wheelchair) teams and had coached internationally,” she said. “I knew he was here in Anderson and asked if he was interested.”
Now a stay-at-home dad, Townsend, who also was born with spina bifida, has played wheelchair basketball for two decades as well as working in the disability field, doing accessibility assessments, for example. He still plays for the Utah Wheelin’ Jazz, the state’s professional wheelchair basketball team that is sponsored by the Utah Jazz.
He jumped at the chance to coach.
“It’s one of the highlights of my week,” he said. “The kids are so full of energy and enthusiasm. I love it.”
The next hurdle was an accessible location. And through a friend of Hudson’s, they found St. Matthew United Methodist Church.
“We met with the pastor and board of directors and presented our vision. And they have been absolutely fabulous with providing that space and support,” Tucker said. “That has been a blessing and it’s centrally located in our city.”
Finally, the kids need special sports wheelchairs to play. Currently, Hudson uses a loaner from the Charlotte team and the other kids use chairs from RCP’s adaptive tennis program.
But Tucker, Caldwell and Townsend are trying to raise money to buy 10 chairs, which cost $2,500 apiece.
‘Loves the sport’
“We don’t want the financial burden of buying an expensive piece of equipment to be a reason for a player to not be involved,” Tucker said. “It’s not as easy as running out and buying a new pair of cleats.”
So in addition to looking for grants to help, a gofundme page www.gofundme.com/wcbasketball has been started to help raise funds for the chairs.
Seven children are committed to the team now and three others are thinking about joining, Tucker said.
“There is a real need for these types of activities, and we want our city to be on the forefront of doing that,” she said. “We’re hopeful this will be a really great thing for our area.”
Hudson loves the sport, his mom said. He loves being active, shooting hoops, the competitive nature of it, and he loves to go fast in his sports chair.
Townsend said he’s thrilled the kids have the opportunity to play a team sport since he didn’t have that chance as a boy.
“Able-bodied parents and kids probably take for granted that there are so many sports they can choose from,” he said. “But this is the only sport now in the Greenville area for kids with disabilities.”
About 3,500 people play wheelchair basketball around the country in 180 teams in junior, collegiate, women’s and men’s divisions, Townsend said.
During their weekly practices, the RCP Rolling Tigers are learning passing and shooting drills along with the right way to push the chair while playing, he said.
Special benefits
“They’re coming along really good,” he said. “They’re all getting stronger and most of them are hitting the rim.”
The team hopes to play in regional tournaments around the Southeast, he said. Eventually, he said, Greenville hopes to host a tournament as well.
Informal practices will be held until mid-April, said Caldwell, who doubles as team manager. The formal season kicks off in September with the new school year.
RCP offers a number of adaptive sports opportunities including cycling, tennis, golf, sailing, skiing, water skiing, ice hockey, but not teams, Caldwell said.
Team sports offer the same benefits for disabled kids as able-bodied kids, she said – sportsmanship, discipline, exercise, camaraderie, social skills and leadership skills.
Tucker said they have another advantage as well.
“Hudson has been amazing at adapting himself to his circumstances. But at that moment he saw that other kids just like him were playing a sport ... he was comfortable. He was not the one that is different,” she said.
“Wheelchair basketball allows him to be on a level playing field. He does not have to adapt. He gets to spend time with other people who are doing the same thing, experiencing life the same way,” she added.
“And that, for us as a family, has been a pretty big and amazing thing.”
In Columbia
The Richland County Recreation Commission is among organizations that offer Adaptive Recreation sports programs. See http://richlandcountyrecreation.com/programs/adaptive-recreation/
