‘Old-school’ cobbler puts heart and sole into his work

Everette Sox leaned against the sill of the open door that leads into Fox Shoe Repair. He considered a large tree nearby.
“It’s a hackberry,” he said. “Ugly, ain’t it?”
Now I don’t know particularly why I wanted to begin my story about Mr. Sox and his shoe repair shop in West Columbia by way of an unbecoming tree, but there was something about the way he said it – plain and simple – that captured the character of this story.
You see, Mr. Sox fixes shoes. Plain and simple.
“I’m a shoe cobbler. That’s it. I work on shoes. For some people, when I tell them that, it blows ’em away. They’ve never thought about fixing a pair of shoes. They just buy a new pair.”
Fox Shoe Repair has been around since Mr. Sox’s granddaddy, Harvey Fox, started it back in the 1940s. At the time, it was on Main Street, near the State House. These days, the business is situated in a squat building that once was a boathouse, in the back yard of the Sox’s old family home on Shuler Street.
What fills the small place to just about bursting are pairs of shoes, the potent smells of dye, polish and glue and all the old-school, they-don’t-make-it-like-they-used-to machinery of fixing what people put on their feet.
“All the equipment goes back to about 1934. The shop’s been set up just like you see since Granddaddy moved in here back in 1978. Part of the art is knowing where everything is and putting it back where you found it. Remember when your parents used to tell you that?”
I said I sure did and Mr. Sox smiled.
He sat in a chair and worked on a pair of shoes while we talked. A Lasko box fan stirred the air. A radio played a country tune somewhere amongst the baskets of heels and soles, the containers of Lincoln Stain Wax, the boxes of Star Hard Shoe Tacks, the John King Leather Company, Inc. calendar and the Landis No. 12 Stitcher.
Mr. Sox graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1980. He was a certified welder when a motorcycle accident almost left him with only one leg.
“By the time I got my bad leg back underneath me, I’d been coming back here and messing around with Granddaddy. We worked together for 20 years. He was one of seven boys. Two of them became shoe repairmen. Granddaddy’s job was to deliver and pick up the shoes on his bicycle. When he started repairing shoes, he started out with no signs, no phone, no nothing.”
And truth be told, not much has changed at Fox Shoe Repair since then.
Mr. Sox still uses an old cash register with pop-up numbers that go from 10 cents to a $1. And it’s cash or check. No credit or debit cards.
“Yep, that’s my system. I like old-school and I think everybody needs to have some old-school. I mean, it’s a break-neck pace out there, isn’t it? But not in here.”
Nope, not in here.
“You’re not gonna get rich doing this, but I get to meet a lot of cool people coming through.”
Like Sharelle Lucky.
Ms. Lucky brought in a pair of bright blue shoes with really high heels.
She set them on a crowded counter space and said she needed the heels to come down a little bit.
“It’s a sexy shoe,” she explained, “but I don’t want to be towering over my husband, if you know what I mean.”
Mr. Sox contemplated the shoe and gave Ms. Lucky a “little Shoe 101” lesson. Or, how to tell before you buy a shoe if the heel can be lowered.
The sexy blue shoe passed the test.
“Oh thank goodness!” Ms. Lucky exclaimed.
And while fixing shoes is the bulk of Mr. Sox’s business, he works on other things too – like squirrel harnesses.
“This man come in with two little dog harnesses and asked me could I take ’em up. ‘You must have some little dogs,’ I said. He said, ‘No, I got me two squirrels.’ I told him he needed to come back with the squirrels so I could fit the harnesses. He brought them in the shop in this big old cage and set it on the floor. Called the squirrels Jack and Jill. He reached in the cage and one of those poor ole squirrels ’bout tore him up. He said, ‘Now, Jack, you need to behave.’ I said something like you might not wanna put your hand back in that cage and he said, ‘Naw, they’ll be all right.’ Well, he went in that cage for another round and that squirrel lit him up again. He came back with just one of them the next day, and a leather glove, and we were able to put the harness on and get the measurements. The squirrel was much nicer that time. He told me his grand idea was he was gonna walk his squirrels. All I could think was, what happens when a dog comes along?”
Sox and I laughed and were about to say our good-byes when I asked him two more questions.
Is the Sox and Fox business just happenstance?
“Yep.”
And what’s it like working in the same space, with the same tools, as your grandfather? Is it a good feeling?
Sox looked out at the hackberry tree and then back at me. His eyes glistened. He told me that his grandfather raised him after his father left when he was just a little boy.
“Now that’s hard to put in words right there. I’ve never been asked that question. Yeah, that’s a tough one. It’s a great feeling, but there’ve got to be more words than that to answer that question. I reckon you could say even though he’s gone, he’s not.”
I reckon so, Mr. Sox.
Salley McAden McInerney is a local writer whose novel, Journey Proud, is based upon growing up in Columbia in the 1960s. She may be reached by emailing salley.mac@gmail.com.
