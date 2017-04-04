Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Register, join a team, or make a donation at www.stsm.org/walkamile. marketing@stsm.org
DELTA HOUSE OF PANCAKES, organized by the University of South Carolina’s Tri Delta chapter, will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Breakers Bar & Grill, 801 Harden St. The event includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and live music from Whiskey Mikes. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. (980) 254-7381; scdddphilanthropy@gmail.com
VOLUNTEER
RICHLAND COUNTY seeks volunteers to mark storm drains with “no dumping” medallions to ensure the drains only collect rainwater. To volunteer, call (803) 576-2491 or email williamsc3@rcgov.us.
TRANSITIONS seeks volunteers to assist with check-in and handing out blankets to the homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Shifts are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower. Contact Margaret Deans Fawcett, (803) 708-4861, ext. 230, or mdfawcett@transitionssc.org
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Lane; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Richland Heart Hospital, Eight Medical Park Drive; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia International University, 7435 Monticello Road; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 119 N. Church St., Lexington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Neal Jones Auditorium at Morris College, 100 W. College St., Sumter; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Northeast High School’s gymnasium, 7500 Brookfield Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive; noon-5 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 193, 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Coker Life Science and Jones Building at USC, 712 Main St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at North Central High School, 3000 Lockhart Road, Kershaw; 11:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sunday at Lake Murray Baptist Church, 1001 U.S. 378 West, Lexington; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Red Bank Baptist Church, 120 Community Drive, Lexington; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 531 Church St., Little Mountain; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at Kershaw County Hospital, 1315 Roberts St., Camden. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
AN ALZHEIMER’S EDUCATION SERIES has its first installment 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The workshop, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” teaches how to recognize the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. People with Alzheimer’s will speak. (803) 779-1971; www.louriecentersc.com
