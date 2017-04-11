Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
WINE FOR WATER will be 6-8:30 p.m. April 19 at Senate’s End, 316 Senate St. Sample 20 wines from around the world and food from local restaurants, and bid on items in the silent auction. Tickets are $45 per person at www.sustainablemidlands.org or gillscreekwatershed.org. Proceeds benefit the health, protection and integrity of the Gills Creek, Rock Branch and Smith Branch watersheds, as well as Sustainable Midlands’ and Gills Creek Watershed’s Adopt-A-Stream programs.
VOLUNTEER
RICHLAND COUNTY seeks volunteers to mark storm drains with “no dumping” medallions to ensure the drains only collect rainwater. To volunteer, call (803) 576-2491 or email williamsc3@rcgov.us.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at the University of South Carolina School of Law, 701 Main St.; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Midlands Technical College Airport Campus’s student center, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at USC’s women’s quad, 1400 Greene St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Greystone, 293 Greystone Blvd.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Blue Cross Blue Shield, 2300 Springdale Drive, Camden; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Chick-fil-A, 2211 W. Dekalb St., Camden; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Northeast United Methodist Church, 4000 Hard Scrabble Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4238 Augusta Road, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
KEEP THE MIDLANDS BEAUTIFUL’S SHOE DRIVE continues through May 15 in celebration of Earth Day. To learn how to be a site captain for shoe collection, call (803) 733-1139 or email lauren@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
