Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
WINE FOR WATER will be 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Senate’s End, 316 Senate St. Sample 20 wines from around the world and food from local restaurants, and bid on items in the silent auction. Tickets are $45 per person at www.sustainablemidlands.org or gillscreekwatershed.org. Proceeds benefit the health, protection and integrity of the Gills Creek, Rock Branch and Smith Branch watersheds, as well as Sustainable Midlands’ and Gills Creek Watershed’s Adopt-A-Stream programs.
CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION YARD SALE will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the North Springs Recreation Center parking lot, 1320 Clemson Road. Items for sale include clothes, appliances, toys, DVDs, books, baby items, furniture and CDs. Donations for the sale may be dropped off at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation, which provides funding for bulletproof vests, K-9 equipment, scholarships, Kid ID Print, DARE, Explorer Post 601, Project HOPE, Bike Patrol and the chaplaincy program. (803) 309-5070; dbrown@rcsd.net
S.C. CORNBREAD FESTIVAL will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive. The event features a cornbread cook-off, a car and bike show, live entertainment, a kids’ area featuring a petting zoo and carnival rides, a cornbread-eating contest, the Little Miss Corn Muffin pageant, samples and corn hole. Admission is $5 at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Buddy and Benjamin Literacy program and the North Columbia Revitalization Project. www.sccornbreadfestival.com
MOTOWN SATURDAY will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Centura College, 7500 Two Notch Road. Dynasty and Men of Distinction will perform; participants also may enter a raffle for a chance to win a cruise trip. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit Autism Speaks. (803) 530-2449
SHRIMP, SHAGGIN’ AND SUDS will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Palmetto Collegiate Institute, 104 Hendrix St., Lexington. The event features a Lowcountry shrimp boil catered by Diimmler’s, beer, wine, music and dancing. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight at www.lcrac.com or (803) 356-5111. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels in Lexington County.
AIRPORT HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION AUCTION AND GALA will be 6 p.m. April 25 at the Brookland Baptist Convention Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Two educators – Frank Jovanelly and Teresa Russell – will be inducted into the Educator Hall of Fame, and distinguished alumnus Jeannie Burkett will be recognized. A social hour and silent auction are at 6 p.m., and dinner follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple at (803) 794-3712 or dburkett@burkettcpas.com. Table sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Department of Health and Human Services, 1801 Main St.; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing, 1601 Greene St.; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lugoff-Elgin High School, 1284 U.S. 1, Lugoff; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Benedict College, 1600 Harden St.; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School, 800 Summerland Drive, Batesburg; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brookland Cayce High School gymnasium, 1300 State St., Cayce; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Heyward Career Center, 3560 Lynhaven Drive; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Keenan High School, 361 Pisgah Church Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Batesburg Leesville Fire Department, 431 E. Church St., Leesville. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
KERSHAW COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday (rain date April 28) at Camden Military Academy, 520 U.S. 1 North, Camden. To join the procession of police-escorted school buses carrying athletes, meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Kmart parking lot, 2209 W. Dekalb St., Camden. The Torch Run will depart at 8:45 a.m. from the IGA, 1816 U.S. 1, Camden. To participate in the Torch Run, contact Sharon Cole at sharon.cole@dss.sc.gov. www.facebook.com/kershawcountyspecialolympics
BIRTHRIGHT BABY SHOWER will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Birthright of Columbia, 1405 Gregg St. USC student nurses host the celebration of expectant mothers, which invites members of the community to donate infant gowns and sleepers, crib sheets and blankets, receiving blankets, disposable diapers and wipes, diaper ointment, baby wash and lotion. (803) 543-8144; hank@birthrightofcolumbia.org
KEEP THE MIDLANDS BEAUTIFUL’S SHOE DRIVE continues through May 15 in celebration of Earth Day. To learn how to be a site captain for shoe collection, call (803) 733-1139 or email lauren@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
