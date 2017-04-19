State newspaper photographer to debut film at Indie Grits

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger Pause 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia 1:30 Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 1:15 Eggstravaganza 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:29 Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

An independent film by The State photographer Gerry Melendez will be screen as part of Indie Grits. The film tells the story of a physician who served three decades in prison for murder. The man was rehabilitated, left prison and pursed a career as a jazz musician in Columbia. Gerry Melendez Gerry Melendez