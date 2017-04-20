Riverbanks Zoo breaks new attendance record

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has a new attendance record to boast about. On April 14, it set a single-day attendance record of 14,382 visitors.

This follows the zoo’s banner year of more than 1.2 million visitors during its 2015-2016 fiscal year, another record.

The latest milestone occurred during a busy nine-day stretch from April 18-17, when large crowds are typical at the zoo because many schools are on spring break break, according to CEO and president Satch Krantz. During that time, the giraffes ate 6,496 pieces of lettuce, birds sipped in the Lorikeet Aviary sipped 6,000 cups of nectar, and crowds downed 9,646 slices of pizza, the zoo said.