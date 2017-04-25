Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
AIRPORT HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION AUCTION AND GALA will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brookland Baptist Convention Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Two educators – Frank Jovanelly and Teresa Russell – will be inducted into the Educator Hall of Fame, and distinguished alumnus Jeannie Burkett will be recognized. A social hour and silent auction are at 6 p.m., and dinner follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple at (803) 794-3712 or dburkett@burkettcpas.com. Table sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants.
FUNDRAISING NIGHT will be 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Texas Roadhouse, 400 Columbiana Drive. Present a fundraising coupon available at scautism.org/event/texas-roadhouse-fundraiser, and 10 percent of your food purchase will benefit the South Carolina Autism Society. Call-ahead seating, (803) 407-6670.
BARBECUE FUNDRAIER will be noon-8 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 119 S. Kilbourne Road. Plates are $10 and include half a barbecued chicken or a chopped barbecue sandwich, green beans, corn on the cob and a roll, all prepared by the Friendly Caterer. Deliveries available for purchases of 15 or more plates within 10 miles of the Federation center. Place orders at (803) 260-1292.
SWEET & SAVORY will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the planetarium lobby of the S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. The event features food by the Midlands’ top culinary masters competing to make the best sweet and savory dishes, a signature drink by Topper’s Rhum, live music by Not Even Brothers, and an auction. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple at palmettoplaceshelter.org/ss2017 or at the door. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter.
RESALE FOR RAY will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. The event is billed as an upscale yard sale with high-end gently used and new clothes, shoes, purses and jewelry for sale. Proceeds benefit the Ray Tanner Foundation, which serves the needs of economically and medically underserved individuals in the Midlands. Southern Way will cater. Tickets are $50 at www.raytannerfoundation.org/resale-for-ray.html. Donations of items for the sale will be accepted 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. through Wednesday.
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WINE & CHEESE will be 6 p.m. Friday at the church, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Tickets are $20 at (803) 359-2444 or at the door. Proceeds benefit Sistercare.
SPRING BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Richland Library Operations Center, 130 Lancewood Road. A preview sale for Richland Library Friends members will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Paperbacks will start at $1, and hardbacks will start at $2. Proceeds benefit the Richland Library Friends. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
TOUCH A TRUCK will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Admission is $6 per person or $20 for a family four-pack at jlcolumbia.org. Children younger than 2 are free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Columbia.
LOVE FOR A CURE TENNIS TOURNAMENT will be Saturday and Sunday at Lexington County Tennis Complex, 425 Oak Drive, Lexington. Registration, open to all U.S. Tennis Association members, is $38.13 for first doubles, then $23 per additional doubles. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Cancer of Many Colors. (803) 957-7676
VOLUNTEER
CAMP WONDER HANDS seeks volunteers and counselors for a six-day, five-night camp for deaf and hard-of-hearing children ages 7-15. All hearing abilities welcome, and no sign language experience required. (803) 296-KIDS; campsite.palmettohealth.org
MINORITY BLOOD DONORS are needed for a blood drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Remington College’s Columbia campus, 607 Bush River Road. No advance registration required.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lakewood High School, 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road; 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Shaw Army Central, One Gabreski Drive, Shaw Air Force Base; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Camden High School, 1022 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Round Top Baptist Church, 120 Round Top Court, Blythewood; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 246 St. Pauls Church Road, Gilbert; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of God, 1835 Camden Highway, Sumter; noon-4 p.m. Sunday at New Life Community Church, 10809 Broad River Road, Irmo; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo; 4-8:30 p.m. Monday at Lexington County Emergency Medical Services, 407 Ball Park Road, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road. Ruth Branham, a history guide with Cayce and the River Alliance, will speak about the 12,000-year history of the area and the park being developed in the Timmerman Trail area. Make reservations at (803) 750-6695. www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
PROM NIGHT MAKEOVER will be 10 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Friday and May 5 at Remington College’s Columbia campus, 607 Bush River Road. Students in the cosmetology program will offer free haircuts, up-dos, manicures, pedicures and makeup to promgoers. (800) 496-0571
LEXINGTON COUNTY RECYCLE DAY will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Items accepted include electronic waste, household hazardous waste, slightly used shoes and paper to shred. Free. www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
PRESCRIPTION TAKE-BACK EVENTS will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Medicine Mart, 1300 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia; Bi-Lo, 2349 Augusta Road, West Columbia; and CVS pharmacies at 4210 Charleston Highway, West Columbia; 500 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce; and 5608 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. lradac.org/prevention
PINE RIDGE WOMEN’S CLUB SEEKS DRESS DONATIONS for Pine Ridge Middle School students attending a banquet. Prom and other formal dresses in all sizes may be dropped off at K&K Printing, 2652 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. (803) 600-0586
KEEP THE MIDLANDS BEAUTIFUL’S SHOE DRIVE continues through May 15 in celebration of Earth Day. To learn how to be a site captain for shoe collection, call (803) 733-1139 or email lauren@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
RESTORATION FOOD DRIVE continues through May 19 at Caliber Collision locations, 220 Greystone Blvd.; 110 Killian Commons Parkway; 170 Newland Road; and 7431 Broad River Road, Irmo. Food and cash donations will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donations also may be made at caliberdonations.com.
