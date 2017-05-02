Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
SPRING BOOK SALE will be 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Irmo Branch Library. Friends members shop early, 3-8 p.m. Thursday; join at the door for $10 per person or $20 per family.
RUN SO KIDS CAN PLAY 5K, also called the Cindy Roof Wilkerson 5K, will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Springdale Elementary, 361 Wattling Road, West Columbia. Registration is $20 or $10 for runners younger than 13 or older than 65 at runsignup.com. Wilkerson was a PE teacher at Springdale; proceeds benefit her plan to transform the school’s 1960s-era playground into a modern outdoor fitness zone.
AUTHORS FOR LITERACY will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Flight Deck Restaurant, 109 Old Chapin Road, Lexington. A dozen local published authors will sign copies of their books. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Turning Pages, a Columbia nonprofit that promotes literacy and provides free tutoring for adults. (803) 782-1210; info@turning-pages.org
LAKEVIEW HIGH SCHOOL FUNDRAISER DANCE will be 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the old Lakeview School, 1218 Batchelor St., West Columbia. Tickets are $10 at (803) 786-1051. Proceeds benefit the school’s scholarship fund.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Ridgeview High School, 4801 Hardscrabble Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Pine Grove AME Church, 5250 Pisgah Mail Road, Rembert; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at Coldwell Banker, 1229 Alice Drive, Sumter. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
AN ALZHEIMER’S EDUCATION SERIES installment will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The workshop, “Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s,” addresses detection, causes, risk factors, stages and treatment of Alzheimer’s. Free. (803) 779-1971; louriecentersc.com
PROM NIGHT MAKEOVER will be 10 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Friday at Remington College’s Columbia campus, 607 Bush River Road. Students in the cosmetology program will offer free haircuts, up-dos, manicures, pedicures and makeup to promgoers. (800) 496-0571
CINCO DE MEOW ADOPTION SPECIAL will be Friday and Saturday at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington County Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. All pet adoptions will be $5, including spaying or neutering, microchip, feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines and de-worming. (803) 776-PETS; www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
A PULMONARY FIBROSIS SUPPORT GROUP ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lexington Medical Center’s North Tower, past the emergency room entrance, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. (803) 359-7070; (803) 463-2001
PINE RIDGE WOMEN’S CLUB SEEKS DRESS DONATIONS for Pine Ridge Middle School students attending a banquet. Prom and other formal dresses in all sizes may be dropped off at K&K Printing, 2652 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. (803) 600-0586
KEEP THE MIDLANDS BEAUTIFUL’S SHOE DRIVE continues through May 15 in celebration of Earth Day. To learn how to be a site captain for shoe collection, call (803) 733-1139 or email lauren@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
RESTORATION FOOD DRIVE continues through May 19 at Caliber Collision locations, 220 Greystone Blvd.; 110 Killian Commons Parkway; 170 Newland Road; and 7431 Broad River Road, Irmo. Food and cash donations will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donations also may be made at caliberdonations.com.
Comments