April 30, 2017 11:14 AM

SC town named among America’s best small Southern towns

By Elizabeth LaFleur

The Greenville News

Travelers Rest is being honored as one of the top five Best Southern Small Towns.

The top 10 list was determined by reader votes as part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice series. Travelers Rest took the No. 4 spot.

The foothills community, with a population of about 5,000, was recognized for its revitalization efforts, emphasis on active outdoor lifestyle and proximity to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Here’s the full list:

1. New Albany, Mississippi

2. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

3. Blowing Rock, North Carolina

4. Travelers Rest, South Carolina

5. Lexington, Virginia

6. Madison, Georgia

7. Sanibel Island, Florida

8. Lewisburg, West Virginia

9. Wilson, Arkansas

10. Highlands, North Carolina

