Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
LIFE IS A CYCLE BIKE EVENT will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. See route at www.lifeisacycle.bike. Learn where to bike commute and the essentials of biking for transportation. Registration is $1.50. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
MEMORIAL RIDE AND POKER RUN will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday starting at St. James Lutheran Church, 1358 S. Lake Drive, and riding around Lake Murray. Blessing of the bikes is at 10:30 a.m.; last bike returns by 2:30 p.m. Poker run participation is $25 for one rider or $30 for a couple. The event also includes food, vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the family of John Seymour, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2015; two of his four children have special needs. (803) 513-5274
VOLUNTEER
PALMETTO ANIMAL ASSISTED LIFE SERVICES seeks weekend volunteer foster families for dogs in training for service. Pups may be 9 weeks to 2 years old and are taught basic obedience upon entering the PAALS training program. Weekend fosters pick up the dogs by 5:30 p.m. Fridays and return them by 9 a.m. Mondays at the PAALS training school, 221 Grampian Hills Road, and take part in training sessions two Fridays a month to know how to care for their pups. Apply by Friday at www.paals.org/weekend-paals to participate in training May 19-21. (803) 920-0042
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center Irmo, 7035 St. Andrews Road; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Camden Military Academy, 520 U.S. 1 North, Camden; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center Lexington, 811 W. Main St., Lexington; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday in the mini gym at Pelion High School, 600 Lydia Drive, Pelion; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the USC-Sumter arts building, 109 Miller Road, Sumter. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A LUNCHTIME LECTURE, ‘FOUR CATEGORIES OF NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS,’ will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Mike Rouffy of Shaklee Nutritionals will speak. Free. (803) 779-1971, ext. 12; louriecentersc.com
PINE RIDGE WOMEN’S CLUB SEEKS DRESS DONATIONS for Pine Ridge Middle School students attending a banquet. Prom and other formal dresses in all sizes may be dropped off at K&K Printing, 2652 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. (803) 600-0586
KEEP THE MIDLANDS BEAUTIFUL’S SHOE DRIVE continues through Monday in celebration of Earth Day. To learn how to be a site captain for shoe collection, call (803) 733-1139 or email lauren@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
RESTORATION FOOD DRIVE continues through May 19 at Caliber Collision locations, 220 Greystone Blvd.; 110 Killian Commons Parkway; 170 Newland Road; and 7431 Broad River Road, Irmo. Food and cash donations will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donations also may be made at caliberdonations.com.
Comments