Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
FILL THE RED TRUCK will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Heyward and Holly streets to accept donations of pet food and supplies for the Columbia animal shelter and monetary donations for The Animal Mission. Spay and neuter vouchers will be available. The shelter’s wish list includes laundry detergent, bleach, hand soap and sanitizer, Windex, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, blankets, towels, hoses (75 or 100 feet), cat litter, pet treats, toys, leashes, wet cat and dog food, and dry cat, kitten, dog and puppy food. Make checks payable to The Animal Mission. In event of rain, the truck will be parked in the carport behind the house at 2901 Heyward St.
DADS 2 GRADS COMMUNITY EVENT will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the Mary Robertson Conference Center at Midlands Technical College’s Airport Campus, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia. Midlands-area fathers can learn about resources that will allow them to pursue education. Free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. United Way will provide child care. (803) 227-8800
VOLUNTEER
GUARDIAAN AD LITEM TRAINING begins Monday. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check, and complete the mandatory 30-hour free training. To participate, contact the Guardian ad Litem Lexington County Office at (803) 957-6484 or scgal.org/lexington.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Sumter School District office, 1345 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Hospital, 2435 Forest Drive; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington County Public Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at SAFE Federal Credit Union, 160 Wesmark Blvd., Sumter; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the Cpl. Chuck Nesbitt Memorial Blood Drive, Sumter County Library, 111 N. Harvin St., Sumter; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 650 Ninth St., Winnsboro; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Broadacres Baptist Church, 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St., Lexington; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A LUNCHTIME LECTURE, ‘DRUG INTERACTIONS,’ will be 11 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Pharmaceutical consultant Samantha Giles will speak. Tea and coffee will be served. Free. (803) 779-1971, ext. 12; louriecentersc.com
SHARING SMILES DAY will be 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at Columbia Kool Smiles, 5422 Forest Drive. Children ages 18 and younger who are uninsured or underinsured may receive free treatments including dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care. A limited number of spots are available; pre-registration does not guarantee treatment. Register at www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles. (803) 753-1160
MATTRESS FIRM FOSTER KIDS CLOTHING DRIVE continues through June 18 at all 23 Mattress Firm stores in the Columbia area. New clothing items and monetary donations will benefit foster children, who frequently arrive at foster homes with only the clothes they are wearing. Items will be donated to Growing Home Southeast and South Carolina Youth Advocate Program.
PINE RIDGE WOMEN’S CLUB SEEKS DRESS DONATIONS for Pine Ridge Middle School students attending a banquet. Prom and other formal dresses in all sizes may be dropped off at K&K Printing, 2652 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. (803) 600-0586
RESTORATION FOOD DRIVE continues through Friday at Caliber Collision locations, 220 Greystone Blvd.; 110 Killian Commons Parkway; 170 Newland Road; and 7431 Broad River Road, Irmo. Food and cash donations will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donations also may be made at caliberdonations.com.
Comments