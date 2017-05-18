Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using scrap items. Shown here is a piece inspired by artist Anna Hyatt Huntington and her work at Brookgreen Gardens.
Living

May 18, 2017

Columbia man brings scraps to life

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates sculptures using found items made out of rusty metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries, who studied art at the College of Charleston, has been creating the pieces for the past 17 years. He sells his works, but a few – a zebra, lion and a giraffe – are on display at Riverbanks Zoo.

“I love when people look and find individual pieces in my art,” he said, “like a screwdriver or a frying pan or a shovel. A spray paint can can become part of a horse’s tail,” he added. “It’s fun for me. “

The zebra he created was initially placed on exhibit at the zoo but had to be moved, according to Humphries. “The zebras thought it was competition I think,” he said. “That was quite a compliment when the zebras themselves are reacting to my piece.”

