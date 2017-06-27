Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
RYAN RAWL MEMORIAL EVENT will be 8 a.m. July 4 on the Sumter Street side of the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. The event features a CrossFit-style fitness workout that takes participants of all fitness levels around the State House and honors the memory of 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl, a Richland County deputy and South Carolina National Guardsman killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012. Registration is $25 per person at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds offset event costs and benefit scholarships in memory of Rawl.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane; 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendship Baptist Church, 1056 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shaw Army Central, One Gabreski Drive, Shaw Air Force Base; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 119 N. Church St., Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP meets 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays at Hope Baptist Church, 2117 Clemson Road. (803) 708-6000
CELEBRATE NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER CAT MONTH by adopting a cat from the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Adoption fees for all adult cats are $10 during June. All cats have already been spayed or neutered, microchipped and tested for diseases, and they are current on their vaccines. (803) 776-PETS; www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
Comments