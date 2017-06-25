Columbia’s Dr. Edmund Taylor Sr., who ‘served so many people,’ dies at 101

You may have felt it – that certain sweet surge of air that left the Columbia atmosphere in the wee hours of Friday morning, carrying with it the soul of Dr. Edmund Rhett Taylor Sr., a gentleman and an everyman, a treasured doctor and a tireless doer for his community, a lover of birds and the land, a determined father and a steadfast husband.
Said a dear friend of mine about Dr. Taylor: “He never put on airs, but when he walked in a room, there was all this amazing air around him.”
Indeed, one of the last times I saw Dr. Taylor, he was with his wife, Mary. My mother had just died; they had come to her home to pay their respects. Dr. Taylor – a few inches north of six feet tall – wore a blue and white seersucker suit with white buckskin shoes.
The bucks were comfortably worn; the suit slightly rumpled, hanging on his wiry frame in a way that was just right.
And if the measure of a man is making the most of the time he is given to live his life, then perhaps that is the thing about Dr. Taylor’s 101 years on this earth – he went about them just right.
I had the pleasure of talking with three of his four children Saturday morning – George, Georgia and Edmund. All grown now. Mothers and fathers themselves. But on this morning, children grappling with the aching hours following the loss of a parent.
We talked about Dr. Taylor’s last year, cared for in his brick home by the shores of Spring Lake in Forest Acres. It was far from easy battling the final assault of Parkinson’s disease.
“It’s been a hard journey for the last year,” Georgia said, “but still, a week ago he was reading a biography of Winston Churchill. He was determined. He just wanted to keep going.”
So much so that the daily three-mile walks he took with Mary turned, near the end of his life, into much shorter, but equally resolute treks, aided by a walker and friends and family on either side of him.
Georgia said it was only in the last few months of her father’s life that he finally decided to sign an end-of-life directive.
“He wanted to live.”
“There was always this sense about him that there was more to explore, more to think about and more to do,” George said.
Dr. Taylor’s exploration of life began on March 26, 1916, in Columbia, when he was ushered into the world by one of South Carolina’s first female doctors, the esteemed Dr. Jane Bruce Guignard. The boy child was born to George Coffin and Ellen Elmore Taylor. His ancestors included Colonel Thomas Taylor whose farm, in the late 1700s, became the site for the capital city.
Yes, even as a little fellow, Dr. Taylor’s blood ran blue.
But if he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, it turned into a stainless-steel serving piece that fed the needs of community, environment and family for most of his life.
Georgia recalled a recent visit her father made to his doctor, who had a young medical intern working with him that day.
“Dr. (Jim) Chow grasped Daddy’s hands, turned them over and told the intern to look. He said, ‘Look at these hands which have served so many people. Just look at them.’ ”
Dr. Taylor’s life of service began after his graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1939. (He celebrated that milestone with a 2,000-mile ride through Europe on a three-speed bike, managing on 75 cents a day and sleeping under the stars at night.)
From 1939-1941, he attended Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and when World War II broke out, Captain Taylor served as a surgeon in U.S. Army trauma units in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, southern France and Munich.
After the war, he returned to Columbia and asked an aunt whether there were any eligible young women in the city he should press a call upon.
“She said, ‘Mary Baldwin Herbert,’ ” Georgia recalled.
Enough said. The pair was married in 1946 and never looked back.
In 1954, Dr. Taylor opened his medical practice in Columbia. His specialty was thoracic surgery but his medical ministrations went well beyond that. He helped establish efficient hospital emergency rooms and ambulances with trained emergency technicians throughout the state. He was chief of staff at then-Richland Memorial Hospital and while chief of surgery at a Lexington County hospital, he performed the first surgery on an infant with a ruptured appendix. He also lent his aid to several tuberculosis hospitals established in the state.
In short, Dr. Taylor did not just cater to the gentry. Instead, while practicing medicine in the days before free clinics, and driving his beloved black VW bug around town, he tended to everyone. Wherever they came from; whatever color they were; whether they could pay him with cash or something else.
Said Edmund: “There were people who would pay him with collards and sweet potatoes and pecans. You name it.”
“He just had that spirit about him,” Georgia said.
“It didn’t matter who you were or where you came from. He was genuine with everyone. He had a rapport with everyone. He took an interest in everyone. He made so many house calls. And besides that willingness to go see people, people would come see him. At the house. I can remember people walking in our house and saying, ‘Edmund, can you look at this?’ And he would look.”
And while Dr. and Mrs. Taylor threw themselves into the wellness and growth of the Columbia community, working on cherished civic and environmental endeavors, not once during my conversation with Georgia, George and Edmund did I hear a child’s lament that their father was too busy for them.
In fact, there were times when perhaps the children would’ve wished their dad to be a little less involved in their everyday affairs.
“When a date came to pick you up,” Georgia said, “you knew they were going to have to go in and talk to daddy first. They had to answer a lot of questions.”
And in the summertime, when the children were still young, Georgia recalled her father’s voice booming through the house just as the sun was coming up.
“ ‘It’s time to hit the water! Time to hit the water!’ We had to swim across Spring Lake with him every morning. We would hang on to his bathing suit if we got tired and I remember there was a stump halfway across the lake that I could rest on.”
I asked the siblings whether any of them ever opted out of the morning swim.
“That was not an option,” George said.
Nor were workdays at the Taylors’ farm in Fairfield County.
“He’d have us out there at 2 o’clock in the afternoon in the middle of July,” George said.
“He was tough,” Edmund said, “in the best sense of the word.”
And Dr. Taylor made sure his children learned about the land and understood the value of caring for it.
“Daddy was down to earth,” George said. “Literally, down to earth. His relationship with the natural world grounded him.”
Especially when it came to winged creatures.
“He would have been an ornithologist if he could’ve supported his family doing that,” Edmund said. “Wherever we went with him, if he heard a bird singing, he would ask us what kind of bird it was. ‘Do you hear that? What bird is it? What bird is it?’ ”
Dr. Taylor, along with Mary, also welcomed any kind of animal George and Edmund brought home.
“We had aquariums full of everything we could get our hands on,” George said.
“We had possums, blue jays, magpies, hawks, screech owls, two crows, racoons, snakes. A goat and even a sea gull. The sea gull had a broken wing and Daddy wound up wrapping it.”
“He had this ability of participating,” Georgia said. “He wanted to participate and he wanted you to participate with him. We have a cousin who said our father was the ‘one person who asked me what I thought and really listened to what I had to say.’ ”
And for a man who delighted in a good game of tennis until he was 100 years old, I asked Dr. Taylor’s children whether their father feared the end of his remarkable life.
“He told me once that he was not ready to go,” Georgia said, but, she added, his last hours were “peaceful.”
“He said that he didn’t feel like he was so much a contemplative, prayer sort of person,” George said, “but that he had a conscience and he knew he always had to follow his conscience. That, he said, was his spiritual path.”
A path, I suppose, that ultimately leads us to the corner of Gervais and Sumter streets in downtown Columbia.
On Monday afternoon, a certain sweet surge of air will whisper to us all to live. Live until the very last minute.
And then, it will pass through the ancient oaks and magnolias of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral’s majestic graveyard where Dr. Taylor will be buried among many of South Carolina’s most distinguished sons and daughters.
We still here on earth will be lucky to have known him. Those distinguished sons and daughters, honored to have him.
Salley McAden McInerney is a local writer whose novel, Journey Proud, is based upon growing up in Columbia in the 1960s. She may be reached by emailing salley.mac@gmail.com.
