Upstate venue to host eclipse weddings

Eclipse excitement may be approaching fever pitch.
On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will follow a line of totality across the continental U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. The Upstate is in the heart of the excitement as people from across the country plan road trips, book hotel rooms and buy tickets to parties celebrating the phenomenon.
Now one Upstate venue is promising to host eclipse weddings during the event for anyone who is interested.
The Upstate will see about two and a half minutes of darkness in the middle of the afternoon on that day as the sun and moon align creating a total solar eclipse. For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see one in this area. Blue Jar Barn in Belton wants to facilitate marriage ceremonies during those minutes of darkness.
The venue will host couples as they say "I do" under midday dark skies, providing a minister and photography for the event. No need for a caterer, concessions will be sold at the venue.
The barn, which used to be known as Rudy's Bluegrass in the Woods, is transitioning into a venue to host weddings, parties and more. The eclipse will be the venue's first big event.
The cost for an eclipse wedding is $300. There is a limit of 10 guests per couple.
Visitors who'd like to view the eclipse from the venue are also welcome – no wedding required. Cost is $10.
