Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
RYAN RAWL MEMORIAL EVENT will be 8 a.m. Tuesday on the Sumter Street side of the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. The event features a CrossFit-style fitness workout that takes participants of all fitness levels around the State House and honors the memory of 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl, a Richland County deputy and South Carolina National Guardsman killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012. Registration is $25 per person at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds offset event costs and benefit scholarships in memory of Rawl.
CROWNBEAT will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at River Bluff High School. Drum Corps International and Carolina Crown, the nonprofit youth organization based in Fort Mill, present three former world champion corps and more. Tickets start at $27.50 at get.crowntickets.com.
VOLUNTEER
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 521 Gibson Road, Lexington; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Department of Health and Human Services, 1801 Main St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Seibels, 1501 Lady St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 321 Killian Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Vive Church, 2630 Clemson Road. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
‘DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS,’ a workshop in the Alzheimer’s Education series, will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday 7/6 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Elizabeth C. Brantley, the Midlands-area program director for the Alzheimer’s Association, will offer tips on how to have honest, caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans. Free for members and the public. (803) 779-1971; louriecentersc.com
‘INTRODUCTION TO MEDIATION’ will be 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 15 and 22 and 5:30-8 p.m. July 18 and 25 at the Midlands Mediation Center, 4801 Colonial Drive. Registration is $250 at eventbrite.com by Friday and includes 20 hours of instruction, materials and role plays. (803) 714-1176; www.midlandsmediation.org
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following locations and times:
With farmer Carrie Brown:
▪ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Christopher Towers, 1805 Devine St.
With farmer James Graham:
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Thursdays in the back parking lot at DHEC, 2600 Bull St.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St.
With farmer Abraham McFadden:
▪ 7:30-10:30 .m. Thursdays at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland St.
▪ 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays at Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St.
▪ 7-11 a.m. Saturdays at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road.
With farmer Louis Reid:
▪ Noon-2 p.m. Thursdays at the Carolina Apartments, 3201 Meadowlark Drive.
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Thursdays at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road.
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Sundays at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter St.
▪ 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2701 Heyward St.
With farmer Jerald Stevens:
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road.
With farmer Oscar Stevens:
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd.
