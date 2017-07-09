Megan Bedenbaugh, Aaron Holley marry

Megan Elise Bedenbaugh of Pomaria and Aaron Blake Holley of Merritt Island, Florida, were united in marriage June 3 at New Hope United Methodist Church in Pomaria. The Rev. Daniel Eplee officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Bedenbaugh of Pomaria. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Dianne Livingston Graham and the late Mr. Earl Asbury Graham Jr. of Pomaria and Mrs. Doliene Frick Bedenbaugh and the late Mr. Ernest Eugene Bedenbaugh of Prosperity. A 2012 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in financial management from Clemson University in 2015. In December 2016, she earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Winthrop University.
The groom is the son of Mr. Bobby Ray Holley and the late Mrs. Wanda Holt Holley of North Augusta. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Enoch A. Holt, the late Mrs. Hazel Holt Kelly and the late Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Brewer Holley, all of Florence, Alabama. He is a 2006 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a 2008 graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College with an associates degree in agriculture. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Columbia Southern University. He is employed with Leak Testing Specialist, Inc., in Orlando, Florida, as a welding inspector.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Mrs. Alice Graham Davis, pianist Mrs. Rebecca Livingston Pitts, and soloist Mr. Jordan Thomas Suber provided music.
Maid of honor was Miss Kursten Alice Long of Newberry. Bridesmaids were Ms. Kaley Elizabeth Kerr of Easley, Ms. Rachel Lee Klauber of Anderson, Ms. Hannah Carrie Livingston of Irmo, Mrs. Alison Jay Ramsey of Lexington, and Ms. Ashley Danielle Waldrop of Atlanta. Little Miss Emily Martha Holmes of North Augusta and Little Miss Kaylee Raye Simmons of Pomaria served as flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Justin Lee Bedenbaugh of Pomaria, Mr. John Benjamin Boone III of Charleston, Mr. Brian Andrew Burton of Columbia, Mr. Harvey Dea Drew III of North Augusta, and Mr. Joshua Michael Dunaway of Orlando, Florida. Master Connor Michael Long of Newberry, Master Cullen Michael Davis of Pomaria, and Master William Luke Ramsey of Lexington served as the ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Country Club of Newberry.
After their honeymoon in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple resides in Merritt Island, Florida.
