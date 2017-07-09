Brittany McCants, Morgan Lowder marry

Brittany Ashley McCants of Blythewood and Morgan Alexander Lowder of Isle of Palms were united in marriage June 3 at A More Excellent Way Church in Blythewood. The bride’s father, the Rev. Mack McCants, escorted his daughter down the aisle and officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mack and Ann McCants of Blythewood. She is the granddaughter of Marian Cook of Columbia and the late Julius Cook and the late John Henry and Della McCants of Winnsboro. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education, and she is employed with the More than Music program in Blythewood as owner and director.
The groom is the son of Dean and Sherry Lowder of Isle of Palms. He is the grandson of Malcolm and Patty Lowder of Albemarle, North Carolina, and Hampton Argoe of Isle of Palms and the late Linda Argoe. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington. He completed his master’s program just before the wedding.
The groom was escorted down the aisle by his mother-in-law, Ann McCants. The bride’s former piano student Kareem McLendon provided classical music for the ceremony and reception.
Maid of honor was Brittany Smith of Virginia. Bridesmaids were Casey Gary of Washington and Alycia Albergottie of Columbia. Best man was Logan Lowder of Isle of Palms. Groomsmen were Jonathan Argoe of Summerville, Arden Richter of Charleston, and John McCants of Denver.
The bride’s piano students served as flower girls and Bible bearers. Natalie Green of Winnsboro was head flower girl and carried the ring. Other flower girls were Mya Kowalke, Madison Robinson, Alexandria Smith, Kimari Waiters, Kara Allwood, Kennedy Robinson, JaMaya Floyd, Taylor Watkins, Campbell Morris and Morgan Smalls. Bible bearers were Jordan Robinson, Elijah Corbin, Calvin Kowalke, Sammy Kowalke, Jayon Fulwood, Silas McNulty, Sean McNulty, Kameron Morris and Kaleb Morris.
The bride’s uncle Raymond Cook and aunt Elaine Gary organized the reception. Members of A More Excellent Way Church ushered.
A reception followed at the church.
After their mini-honeymoon in the Great Smoky Mountains, the couple resides in Columbia. They are preparing for a honeymoon trip to Iceland.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
Brittany: Morgan was employed by a political campaign that I was volunteering for. We were introduced by a mutual friend.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
Brittany: I knew when he dressed up as Santa Claus for my students at one of our Christmas recitals. The fact that he was willing to do it showed he had a kind heart.
Morgan: I knew within a few weeks of meeting her that I wanted to marry her. I felt like I had known her forever.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
Brittany: Morgan proposed on the one-year, eight-month anniversary of the day we met (smile). I should have known he was up to something because he ordered dessert after dinner, and he never does that. He asked me to go back to his apartment to watch a scary movie (not romantic!) but he tricked me. When I walked in he had roses, candles, and a teddy bear holding the ring. He got down on one knee and I said yes!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
Brittany: When my dad was walking me down the aisle, Morgan and I looked into each other’s eyes. I saw him wiping away tears, and I was overcome with emotion. We were so happy in that moment and so sure that we had made the right decision.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
Brittany: My parents established A More Excellent Way Church seven years ago. They designed it together. It’s such a beautiful place. When you walk in, you truly feel the presence of God. I wouldn’t have wanted to be married anywhere else.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
Brittany: I learned to play Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel when I was 10 years old. I remember saying that I wanted to have it played at my wedding. To have one of my piano students playing it at my wedding was a dream come true. He literally brought tears to my eyes. The wedding party walked to it as a processional. My dad walked me down the aisle to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry. The lyrics are so meaningful to us. We promised to love each other unconditionally.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
Brittany: Borrowed and blue, a blue topaz bracelet my dad gave my mom on their 14th wedding anniversary; old, a pearl necklace my brother gave me for my birthday a few years ago; new and blue, shoes (with blue soles!).
