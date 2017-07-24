A ‘worthy, affordable city in SC?’ Well, it’s not Charleston or Greenville...

“They might not have the sexiest locations in the land. They also might — brace yourself, now — be in red states; yet some are, in fact, among the most LGBTQ-friendly cities you can find anywhere. In every case, they offer a chance for even an average earner to own a piece of the dream.”
So reads part of the introduction to Thrillist’s latest compilation: “Great American Cities Where You Can Still Buy A House on A $50K Salary.”
Thrillist combined The National Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Index for every city in the US, tying typical home mortgage payments to annual per capita income, with some of the online digest’s own “Best of” lists and found “14 worthy, affordable cities.” A score of 100 means a person can just make it work.
Some who made the list include Chattanooga, Tulsa, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.
Never miss a local story.
Representing South Carolina.... COLUMBIA!
With a reported population of 134,000, the median home price is $156,400 and an annual income of $41,677. The means the capital city has an affordability index of 227, which is “pretty good for a city with 450 restaurants, a greenway running through town, and a brand-spanking-new baseball stadium. It’s also one of the most educated cities in the South, home to a major research institution at the University of South Carolina. This results in a surprisingly abundant arts scene, highlighted by the indie-movie show palace that is the Nickelodeon Theatre.”
Way to go, us!
Check out the complete list here: https://www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/most-affordable-cities-us-cheap-houses-for-sale
Comments