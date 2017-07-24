A ‘worthy, affordable city in SC?’ Well, it’s not Charleston or Greenville...

SHARE COPY LINK Columbia's Main Street is packed with music, art, food, fresh vegetables and people at the Soda City Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you're not going, you're missing out on a 'something for everyone' weekly event. On May 27, 2017, McClatchy

Columbia's Main Street is packed with music, art, food, fresh vegetables and people at the Soda City Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you're not going, you're missing out on a 'something for everyone' weekly event. On May 27, 2017, McClatchy