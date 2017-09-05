Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
FRIENDS’ DAY will be Saturday at Mast General Store, 1601 Main St. Volunteers from the Palmetto Conservation Foundation – which is building the Palmetto Trail from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Walhalla to the Lowcountry near Charleston, manages preservation and restoration of Revolutionary War battlefields, and publishes historical, educational and recreational reference guides – will be in the store to discuss their work. Mast will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to the foundation. www.palmettoconservation.org
WILD MAYHEM CHARITABLE GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. The Honor Project’s third annual event includes lunch, entertainment by long-drive professionals Jeff Crittenden and Bradley Trogdon, charity golf guns, hole-in-one opportunities, games, giveaways, live and silent auctions, raffles and an awards ceremony. Registration is $200 per golfer or $700 per team on-site beginning at 8 a.m. or at www.wildmayhem.com. Proceeds benefit local first responder charities, including the South Carolina EMS Memorial Bike Ride, the Columbia Police Foundation and Columbia Fire Families.
WILD MAYHEM CONCERT FEATURING BEHIND THE SUN will be 8 p.m. Monday at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band are $13, plus a $3 cash-only surcharge at the door for anyone younger than 21, at www.musicfarm.com. Proceeds benefit local first responders.
TRIBUTE FOR TREES, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, has been postponed until Sept. 26 at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia. Proceeds will purchase trees to line Sunset Boulevard. A suggested $200 donation will purchase one tree. The event includes wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a local author fair. Donations may be made the evening of the event or mailed to West Columbia Beautification Foundation, PO Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171. To sponsor, contact Kelli Ricard at (803) 939-8623.
VOLUNTEER
SUMMER CELEBRATION OF WATER organizers seek volunteers for setup, tear-down, guest registration, attendee surveys and vendor activities. The festival – a collaborative event sponsored by Richland County, the city of Columbia and Lexington County – is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Waterfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Volunteers will be asked to work three-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m. and receive a T-shirt and lunch. Contact Chenille Williams, williamsc3@rcgov.us or (803) 576-2491.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Eleanor at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Russell House, 1400 Greene St.; 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at Circle Fire Department, 3321 Columbia Highway, Batesburg-Leesville; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Forts Pond Elementary School, 7350 Fish Hatchery Road, Pelion; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Target, 10204 Two Notch Road; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St., Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF DRIVE FOR HOUSTON’S FIRST RESPONDERS will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday in the East Forest Plaza I Walmart parking lot, 5420 Forest Drive. Additional Walmarts throughout the Midlands will host the drive through Saturday. Requested items include new clothes for adults, children and infants; socks, blankets, school supplies, toiletries and water. Only newly purchased items will be accepted. Items will be donated to families of first responders in the Houston area.
GRACE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE FOOD DRIVE will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 5403 Pinestraw Road. The church is collecting items the following items for Harvest Hope Food Bank: peanut butter; canned soups, meats and vegetables; pasta; baby and adult diapers; and shelf-stable food. To donate or volunteer, contact Thomas Carter at (719) 963-4260 or Carol Moser at (803) 782-6327.
COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St. Nonperishable items may be left in the classic Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup truck in the parking lot to be donated to Harvest Hope. (803) 771-4408
SHRED WITH US will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1500 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Free shredding is available for four containers at a time. (Depending on the crowd, you may drive through multiple times.) Monetary donations and donations of nonperishable food will be accepted. (803) 794-8180
EAU CLAIRE UNITY FESTIVAL will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hyatt Park, 4200 Main St. The free event includes live music and entertainment, a unity circle, back-to-school supplies (while they last), a children’s area, food, crafts, Kid Print IDs, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s DARE vehicle, a health fair, fitness screenings, cooking demonstrations, physical fitness activities and gardening tips.
A NEW ROAD 35, a bereavement seminar for widowed men and women, will be Oct. 6-8 at Camp Kinard, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $175 at www.anewroadtogriefrecovery.com; the balance of $125 must be paid by Oct. 6. (864) 706-6596; deesc@me.com
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following locations and times:
With farmer Carrie Brown:
▪ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle.
With farmer Abraham McFadden:
▪ 7:30-10:30 .m. Thursdays at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland St.
▪ 7-11 a.m. Saturdays at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road.
With farmer Louis Reid:
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.
