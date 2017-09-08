Patricia Altschul appears on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on Bravo TV. The ‘Southern Charm’ grande dame is in Columbia promoting her book at the Home and Garden Show Sept. 9 and 10.
Living

Hurricane Irma evacuees aren’t the only ones in Columbia this weekend

September 08, 2017 3:52 PM

In town for the weekend and need something to do? Check out the Columbia Home and Garden Show this weekend at the Metropolitan Convention Center.

One of the draws is Patricia Altschul, who some might recognize as the grande dame on Bravo TV’s “Southern Charm” and the mother of cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Altschul famously never holds back when airing her opinion on the lives — and relationships — of cast members, especially when it comes to Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis. She became a fan favorite for her fashion sense (caftans, anyone?), five o’clock martinis and hosting skills (dinner parties to die for).

She will be in Columbia promoting her book The Art of Southern Charm, co-authored with Deborah Davis, on Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For tickets and more information at columbiahomeandgardenshow.com.

Staff report

