Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
TRIBUTE FOR TREES, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The event will be will be 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia. Proceeds will purchase trees to line Sunset Boulevard. A suggested $200 donation will purchase one tree. The event includes wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a local author fair. Donations may be made the evening of the event or mailed to West Columbia Beautification Foundation, PO Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171. To sponsor, contact Kelli Ricard at (803) 939-8623.
FRIENDS OF THE SWANSEA LIBRARY BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Lexington 4 Adult Education Center, 297 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea. New books including Westerns and paperbacks have been added to the selection. Teachers with school ID get free books. (803) 794-7761
THE HOPKINS HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI FOUNDATION BANQUET will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Holistic Wellness Center, 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins. Guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. John U. Kirkland, the grandson of the school’s first principal. Tickets are $25 through Marie Adams, (803) 788-7185, or Frances Finch, (803) 353-2933.
MORRIS SKATING REUNION will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Celebrations Skating Rink, 6704 Augusta Highway, Leesville. The Morris skating rink was on Lake Murray at Black’s Bridge during the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Bring old photos and friends. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. (803) 783-5088
LEON LOTT GOLF CLASSIC will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Columbia Country Club, 135 Columbia Club Drive, Blythewood. Registration is $500 per four-person team at www.rcsfsc.com. Proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation, which purchases life-saving equipment such as bulletproof vests and walkie-talkies, supports programs including Bike Patrol and Kid Print, and supports families of deputies killed in the line of duty. (803) 429-6659
LEXINGTON LIONS CLUB CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Registration is $75 per person or $300 per team at lexingtonlions.com. Proceeds benefit Lions charities, such as vision screenings and equipment for those in need, education and awareness on immunizations, research that focuses on blindness-causing diseases and disaster assistance. (803) 520-0755
ROOSTER RUN will be 7 a.m. Sept. 23 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com or $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary, which helps rehabilitate formerly abused, neglected or elderly farm animals. (704) 712-1802; evan@cottonbranch.org
VOLUNTEER
SUMMER CELEBRATION OF WATER organizers seek volunteers for setup, tear-down, guest registration, attendee surveys and vendor activities. The festival – a collaborative event sponsored by Richland County, the city of Columbia and Lexington County – is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Waterfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Volunteers will be asked to work three-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m. and receive a T-shirt and lunch. Contact Chenille Williams, williamsc3@rcgov.us or (803) 576-2491.
BIRTHRIGHT OF COLUMBIA will offer volunteer training at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and the two successive Tuesdays at its office, 1405 Gregg St. The emergency pregnancy service provides one-on-one assistance to women faced with unplanned pregnancies. To participate, contact Georgia Tempesco at (803) 765-0165 or georgia@birthrightofcolumbia.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Eleanor at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center Irmo, 7035 St. Andrews Road; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the TC-1 Building, 643 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Neal Jones Auditorium on Morris College’s campus, 100 W. College St., Sumter; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Dreher High School, 701 Adger Road; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Community Activities Center, 413 Recreation St., Shaw Air Force Base; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the Sumter Police and Fire Departments, 111 N. Harvin St., Sumter; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Broadacres Baptist Church, 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce; noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
AN ELECTRONIC RECYCLING EVENT will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Brookland Baptist Church’s Northeast campus, 1203 Summit Parkway. Tires, electronics and scrap metal will be accepted. Paper shredding will be available.
RIVERSWEEP, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be postponed until Oct. 21 due to Hurricane Irma.
A NEW ROAD 35, a bereavement seminar for widowed men and women, will be Oct. 6-8 at Camp Kinard, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $175 at www.anewroadtogriefrecovery.com; the balance of $125 must be paid by Oct. 6. (864) 706-6596; deesc@me.com
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following locations and times:
▪ With farmer Carrie Brown: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle.
▪ With farmer Louis Reid: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.
Comments