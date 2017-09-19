Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
ROOSTER RUN will be 7 a.m. Saturday at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com or $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary, which helps rehabilitate formerly abused, neglected or elderly farm animals. (704) 712-1802; evan@cottonbranch.org
TRIBUTE FOR TREES, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The event will be will be 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia. Proceeds will purchase trees to line Sunset Boulevard. A suggested $200 donation will purchase one tree. The event includes wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a local author fair. Donations may be made the evening of the event or mailed to West Columbia Beautification Foundation, PO Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171. To sponsor, contact Kelli Ricard at (803) 939-8623.
VOLUNTEER
BIRTHRIGHT OF COLUMBIA will offer volunteer training at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the two successive Tuesdays at its office, 1405 Gregg St. The emergency pregnancy service provides one-on-one assistance to women faced with unplanned pregnancies. To participate, contact Georgia Tempesco at (803) 765-0165 or georgia@birthrightofcolumbia.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Eleanor at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Department of Social Services, 1535 Confederate Ave.; 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lakewood High School, 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the USC College of Engineering and Computing, Swearingen Building, 315 Main St.; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Wilson Financial Group, 111 Columbia Ave., Chapin; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel Church, 663 Dixiana Road, West Columbia; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amick Ferry Road, Chapin; noon-5 p.m. Monday at City of West Columbia offices, 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
WHISPERS BUTTERFLY RELEASE will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the steps of the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervias St. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Participants will release butterflies in memory or honor of someone affected by female-related cancers. (803) 608-5391; www.ovariancancermidlands.org
MIDLANDS HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road. The event includes free health screenings, massages, bounce houses, CPR training, car seat safety checks, fitness classes, Doc McStuffins meet-and-greets, a kids’ activity zone and door prizes. Tickets are free at eventbrite.com. (831) 463-2712; events@sunshinefamilyexpos.com
FIGHT THE FALLS MONTH is 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekdays through September at HealthQuest Fyzical Therapy, 364 Longs Pond Road, Suite H, Lexington. Therapists are offering free fall and balance screenings for anyone. The screenings include teaching participants exercises to reduce their risk of falls. Call before you go: (803) 358-9400.
A NEW ROAD 35, a bereavement seminar for widowed men and women, will be Oct. 6-8 at Camp Kinard, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $175 at www.anewroadtogriefrecovery.com; the balance of $125 must be paid by Oct. 6. (864) 706-6596; deesc@me.com
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following locations and times:
▪ With farmer Carrie Brown: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle.
▪ With farmer Louis Reid: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.
