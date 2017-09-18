One day only, take flight with history

Thanks to the Liberty Foundation, interested Columbia residents have the chance to take a flight in a WWII era B-17 bomber on Sept. 24.
The Madras Maiden will be at Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport all day with flights scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a ground tour available after the last flight. B-17 flights — about 45 minutes each — are $450 for non-Liberty Foundation members, $410 for foundation members.
Call (918) 340-0243 to schedule a flight. More information at www.libertyfoundation.org
Comments