Living

One day only, take flight with history

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

September 18, 2017 12:31 PM

Thanks to the Liberty Foundation, interested Columbia residents have the chance to take a flight in a WWII era B-17 bomber on Sept. 24.

The Madras Maiden will be at Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport all day with flights scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a ground tour available after the last flight. B-17 flights — about 45 minutes each — are $450 for non-Liberty Foundation members, $410 for foundation members.

Call (918) 340-0243 to schedule a flight. More information at www.libertyfoundation.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Historic B-17 takes flight over Concord

Historic B-17 takes flight over Concord 1:56

Historic B-17 takes flight over Concord
Suzi Roberts, Miss SC, prepares for Miss America pageant 1:27

Suzi Roberts, Miss SC, prepares for Miss America pageant
Highlights of 'A Chef's Life' star's talk to local students 4:44

Highlights of 'A Chef's Life' star's talk to local students

View More Video