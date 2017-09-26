Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
TRIBUTE FOR TREES will be will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia. Proceeds will purchase trees to line Sunset Boulevard. A suggested $200 donation will purchase one tree. The event includes wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a local author fair. Donations may be made the evening of the event or mailed to West Columbia Beautification Foundation, PO Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171. To sponsor, contact Kelli Ricard at (803) 939-8623.
COLUMBUS HOPE PANCAKE BREAKFAST will be 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fatz Cafe, 7492 Broad River Road, Irmo. Tickets, available at the door, are $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Special Olympics, Camp Talk (for youth with autism) and Richland One’s Pendergrass Fairwold School. dmader@sc.rr.com; keithhseymour@bellsouth.net
FAMILY CONNECTION 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $30 at www.familyconnectionsc.org/5k. To register an angel rider athlete (who can not complete a 5K on their own), contact Padgett Mozingo at pmozingo@familyconnectionsc.org.
FALL FESTIVAL AND BARBECUE will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, 3620 Augusta Road, Lexington. The event features barbecue from The Southern Belly, a DJ, a photo booth, a cake walk, a fifty-fifty drawing and a raffle. Tickets, which include a barbecue plate and beverages, are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger at www.ucpsc.org/events or at the door. Proceeds benefit United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina. (803) 926-8878; aboozer@ucpsc.org
BLUE DEVIL BASH will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Coop, 1100 Key Road. The event features Doc’s BBQ, live entertainment, dancing and an auction. Proceeds benefit Dreher High School athletic and cheerleading teams.
CRYSTAL’S BALL BLOOD AND DONOR MATCH DRIVE will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Register for the blood drive through the American Red Cross at www.redcrossblood.org. Potential peripheral blood stem cell donors and potential bone marrow donors may have their cheeks swabbed to determine whether they match. A bake sale will raise funds to offset medical expenses for Crystal, a friend of the congregation who needs a bone marrow transplant.
VOLUNTEER
COLUMBIA CITY SERVE will be Sunday through Oct. 31 at various locations. Residents may volunteer for projects submitted by nonprofit organizations, government entities, faith-based organizations and neighborhood associations at volunteer.uway.org/city-serve. More than 1,100 volunteer spots are open. cityserve@columbiasc.net
RICHLAND COUNTY COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES seeks volunteers to represent children during juvenile dependency proceedings. To volunteer as a guardian ad litem, contact the agency at (803) 576-1735 or casa@rcgov.us.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Eleanor at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2081 Dutch Fork Road, White Rock; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the TC-1 Building on the Invista campus, 643 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium at Brookland Cayce High School, 1300 State St., Cayce; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Keenan High School, 361 Pisgah Church Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Camden FireFest, 420 Broad St., Camden; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions on donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
FREE FLU SHOTS will be available at Richland Public Library branches for anyone 12 and older (ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) on a first-come, first-served basis for drop-ins. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
▪ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Main branch, 1431 Assembly St.
▪ 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Eastover branch, 608 Main St., Eastover.
▪ 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the North Main branch, 5306 N. Main St.
▪ 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Edgewood Outpost, 2336 Elmwood Ave.
▪ Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Southeast branch, 7421 Garners Ferry Road.
▪ Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Ballentine branch, 1200 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo.
▪ 3-5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the St. Andrews branch, 2916 Broad River Road.
▪ 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Blythewood branch, 218 McNulty St., Blythewood.
▪ 1-3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Cooper branch, 5317 N. Trenholm Road.
▪ 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Sandhills branch, 763 Fashion Drive.
WORLD HEART DAY WALK will be noon Friday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Fitness guru James Patrick will lead the walk – three laps around the park track – and light exercise. The first 50 participants will receive a free pedometer, and heart-healthy snacks will be available. Palmetto Health will provide free cholesterol screenings.
COLUMBIA METROPOLITAN AIRPORT is seeking nominations for active-duty service members deserving of a free trip home for the holidays. Nominees must be active-duty or full-time National Guard members. They must be eligible for leave, and travel must be made to or from CAE between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Nominate a service member (you can nominate yourself) at columbiaairport.com/holidays. Applications are due Oct. 6, and winners will be selected by Oct. 12.
FIGHT THE FALLS MONTH is 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekdays through September at HealthQuest Fyzical Therapy, 364 Longs Pond Road, Suite H, Lexington. Therapists are offering free fall and balance screenings for anyone. The screenings include teaching participants exercises to reduce their risk of falls. Call before you go: (803) 358-9400.
A NEW ROAD 35, a bereavement seminar for widowed men and women, will be Oct. 6-8 at Camp Kinard, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $175 at www.anewroadtogriefrecovery.com; the balance of $125 must be paid by Oct. 6. (864) 706-6596; deesc@me.com
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following locations and times:
▪ With farmer Carrie Brown: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle.
▪ With farmer Louis Reid: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.
Comments