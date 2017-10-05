Columbia, Charleston or Greenville: Who should be named South’s Best 2018?

Southern Living Magazine, “the insiders’ guide to Southern culture,” is asking readers to vote for the South’s Best 2018 list.
Surprise! Columbia and three Columbia area restaurants have made it on the ballot.
Each ballot is broken down by category — by state, city, small town, and restaurant for example — and you are able to choose and rate the place according to friendliness, experience, etc.
Columbia is in competition with Charleston (naturally, the Holy City was this year’s winner), Greenville, Rock Hill and Summerville for the best city in South Carolina; while Aiken, Beaufort (this year’s winner), Bluffton, Clemson (!), Edgefield, Georgetown, McClellanville, Monetta and Spartanburg can battle it out for best small town.
Although Charleston eateries dominate on the Best Restaurant in South Carolina ballot, Midlands residents can be proud that we’re represented by Motor Supply Company Bistro, Spotted Salamander Cafe and Terra.
As you work your way through the lists, there’s a ballot listing sub-categories near the end for best beaches, barbecue joints, breweries and tasting rooms, grocery stores and festivals. These sub pages allow for write-in votes (hint to all of you fans of Columbia’s breweries).
Top 10 vote-getters win glory for the year, and voters can enter for a chance to win prizes. www.southernliving.com/southsbestvote
