Thrillist names best band in SC... and it’s not Hootie & the Blowfish

Quick! Name the best band from South Carolina?
In Florida, it’s Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and in Georgia, it’s Outkast. North Carolina gets Superchunk and Texas? It’s Destiny’s Child.
Everyone has an opinion and writers Dan Jackson and Anthony Schneck, from the entertainment website Thrillist, have compiled a list of who they consider the best from each of the 50 states. Their criteria:
▪ the band must have formed in or primarily based in the state in question;
▪ only groups, not individual artists, are considered; bands had to be popular after World War II;
▪ and final selections were based on historical significance, influence, popularity and “quality.”
With all of this in mind, Jackson and Schneck chose The Marshall Tucker Band over Hootie and the Blowfish, Band of Horses (ok, founded in Seattle, but based in Charleston), Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs (beach music, anyone?), and Columbia’s Crossfade.
Of MTB, Jackson and Schneck say “Over a long career, the Spartanburg group has deftly mixed bluegrass, jazz, gospel, and country influences to create a winning Southern rock cocktail with the kick of moonshine and the comfort of a cold beer on a warm evening.”
But Marshall Tucker over Hootie?
Do YOU agree? See the entire list at thrillist.com
