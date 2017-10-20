The no-kill animal shelter in West Columbia hosts 30-50 animals each month that are waiting for forever homes. People interested in adoption should contact PETSinc at (803) 739-9333 or go to www.petsinc.org.
Here are the stories of a few of the dogs that are up for adoption.
Susan Ardissmardis@thestate.com
More Videos
1:33
Dog tales from PETSinc
1:53
Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia
1:49
Riding along in the Triple Scoop ice cream truck
1:54
The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement
2:05
Getting the Lord's call
0:56
It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship
1:13
Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church
1:19
Which dirty dining habits are you guilty of?
1:56
Historic B-17 takes flight over Concord
1:27
Suzi Roberts, Miss SC, prepares for Miss America pageant
4:44
Highlights of 'A Chef's Life' star's talk to local students
3:43
What happens when chefs and farmers sit down together?
Pisgah Lutheran Church holds a weekly Bible study at Krafty Draft Brew Pub. Parishioners gather in the casual environment for food, fellowship and even a craft beer or glass of wine while Pastor Stephen Mims teaches a lesson from the Bible.